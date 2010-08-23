Audi RS e-tron GT: the ultimate all-electric hot lap

Britain’s race tracks have a wealth of stats when it comes to lap records: ranging from Formula Ford to Formula 1. But, thanks to the fact that all-electric race series are still in their relative infancy, there aren’t that many benchmarks for an electric hot lap. Well, not yet. We wanted to change that.

That’s why we took the game-changing Audi RS e-tron GT to the Goodwood race circuit to see if we could set the new all-electric standard for its iconic 2.37-mile layout, while also letting us experience how amazing this halo Audi e-tron model is to drive. What all-electric lap time did we ultimately post? Watch the video to find out, and then read on to get a taste of what it felt like in-car.

[VIDEO EMBED HERE]

A shared reputation for making history

So, why Goodwood? It’s simple, really. The pinnacle of modern all-electric automotive technology in Audi’s RS e-tron GT, perfectly juxtaposed against the backdrop of one of the UK’s most celebrated circuits. Who wouldn’t want to see that?

With a storied history dating back to 1948, and an uncompromising old-school layout that uses the fast sweeping perimeter roads of the airfield, Goodwood has helped a wealth of driving icons cement their status in the annals of racing legend.

Its sparsity of tyre walls is equalled only by minimal run-offs that offer little room for recovery if things go wrong. As a result, it presents a fine line between a heroic lap-time and a catastrophic off. Be in no question: this quirky historic track is a true test of driver skill and a car’s outright performance.

Equally, Audi has its own legacy for redefining automotive benchmarks – especially when it comes to the quattro all-wheel-drive technology that has powered its Vorsprung Durch Technik philosophy of ‘progress through technology’ since 1980.

Whether redefining loose-surface grip in the World Rally Championship, scaling new heights at Pikes Peak, conquering the British Touring Car Championship or beating its Le Mans 24 Hours rivals into submission 13 times from 18 races, Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive has changed the face of racing, and delivered improved confidence and safety to millions of road drivers thereafter.

Today, the Audi RS e-tron GT is helping Audi push the boundaries of electric car performance. Its astonishing 598PS and 830Nm of instantly available electric torque make this the most potent Audi RS model available today, and the most powerful road car Audi have ever produced – petrol, diesel or electric.

But for all that the Audi RS e-tron GT is potent and highly advanced, it’s also deceptively driver-friendly. As our budding benchmark-setting driver Barry ‘Baz’ Ward pulls onto Goodwood’s pit straight to start his ultimate all-electric hot lap, all he has to do to prepare for launch is put the Audi RS e-tron GT into Dynamic Mode, place his left foot on the brake and press the throttle. Get set for the ride of your life.