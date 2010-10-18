Audi e-tron GT: the new sound of electric performance

Five senses. Each works alone, but together they add up to far more than the sum of their parts. Especially in the Audi e-tron GT. Five senses. Five layers of rich Audi ‘Vorsprung Durch Technik’ heritage and character developed over the past 40 years, which deliver the defining driving strand of the Audi e-tron GT's multi-faceted ‘gran turismo’ DNA.

It starts with the Audi e-tron GT’s wide windscreen, advanced digital cockpit and crisp head-up display, giving you clear sight of the road ahead. It’s the touch of the luxurious interior surfaces: particularly the soft alcantara of the large flat-bottomed steering wheel, which has its own uniquely premium smell. And, thanks to the e-tron GT’s responsive lightweight aluminium suspension with optional adaptive three-chamber air suspension, you can almost taste the road through your fingertips.

You could even argue that the e-tron GT offers a sixth sense, thanks to its advanced connectivity, always-online navigation and subtly sophisticated driving aids, which give you an almost pre-cognitive view of the road ahead.

What about sound? For 120 years, cars of all shapes, sizes and types have been defined by their engine note. But in a forward-thinking all-electric world, where the roar of a V10 and the snap and whine of a twin-turbo V6 have been replaced by the gentle hum of electric motors, how do you create an engaging ‘engine’ tone that both informs <and> entertains your driving experience.

This is where Audi’s engineers have moved a step ahead of the game, crafting new innovative e-tron sounds that do that oh-so-essential job of conveying of your speed, acceleration and deceleration as you flow from corner to corner over hill and dale on an amazing road. You won’t believe electric driving can sound this good.

Learn more about the Audi e-tron GT

Changing the tone for all-electric driving

For any car, its engine tone defines its character. It’s a unique emotional sound that sits somewhere between the head, the heart and the gut. In the Audi e-tron GT, it also means blending and balancing the dual-edged sportiness and sophistication of its ‘gran turismo’ character.