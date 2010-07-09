The new Audi e-tron GT: 6 big changes (and why they matter)

How do you define progress? It’s a word embedded deep in Audi’s DNA, with the brand’s ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ ethos of ‘progress through technology’ underpinning every major design evolution and engineering innovation over the last 50-plus years. And that’s especially true now Audi has gone electric.

When it was first revealed in late 2020, the Audi e-tron GT challenged and changed perceptions of what an electric car could look like and how exciting electric driving could be, thanks to its sleek head-turning four-door coupe style, it’s headline-grabbing performance and range, and its thrilling all-electric quattro handling.

Well, now it’s time for the Audi e-tron GT’s next evolutionary step.

Adding even more desirable style across a more distinctive three-strong line-up – which starts with the Audi S e-tron GT, adds extra spice with the Audi RS e-tron GT, and goes full-out with the Audi RS e-tron GT performance – the new Audi e-tron GT has been designed and engineered to take the already amped-up performance and quattro driving character of Audi’s all-electric range-topper to the next level.

So, let’s break down the six biggest changes that mark just how far the new Audi e-tron GT has progressed. And it all starts with performance.

#1: Up to 925PS of all-electric quattro power

Like its predecessor, the new Audi e-tron GT uses advanced permanent magnet synchronous motors on the front and rear axle for true quattro all-wheel-drive. But, as you’d expect for a next-generation model, Audi’s engineers have given them some added spark for this new Audi e-tron GT.

As a result, the new Audi S e-tron GT delivers a combined output of 592PS in normal driving, and up to 679PS and 740Nm of torque under launch control conditions. That’s more power than the outgoing Audi RS e-tron GT. The new Audi RS e-tron GT takes that enhanced electric performance to the next level, boasting 680PS in normal driving and a combined output of 857PS and 865Nm of torque under launch control conditions.