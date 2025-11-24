Audi A6 e-tron: step inside Audi’s most advanced interior yet

Audi has a rich history of crafting some truly exquisite interiors, with the original TT of 1998 serving as a prime example. Its minimalist Bauhaus-inspired design philosophy, sporty driver-focused ergonomics, use of exposed aluminium, and radical circular air vents meant that when it was launched back in 1998, it felt like it had been plucked from the future.

The fourth-generation Audi A8 of 2017 is another key marker. Most notably, it debuted Ingolstadt’s now signature stacked dual-screen MMI touchscreen design and new haptic feedback technology. It also featured a removable, smartphone-sized OLED touchscreen remote control that allowed passengers to customise their seat adjustments, climate control, and infotainment.

And more recently, Audi’s first fully electric car, the 2018 Audi e-tron, catapulted Ingolstadt’s interior design into the electric age by virtue of its Virtual Cockpit, floating centre console, and virtual exterior mirrors – the first ever fitted to a production car. And now, there’s a new one – and it’s arguably Audi’s most advanced, and visually stunning, interior yet.

The Audi A6 e-tron’s interior represents the German marque’s boldest step yet into the future of interior design. Underpinned by Audi’s space-saving Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the A6 e-tron allowed Ingolstadt's designers to completely rethink interior design from the ground up.

Guided by Audi’s Aesthetic Intelligence design language, the interior of the A6 e-tron blends sleek minimalism, tactile luxury, and cutting-edge technology in a cabin that is both intuitive and emotional. Developed under the vision of lead designer Ramon Bäurle, it’s built around four key pillars: human-centric design, the digital stage, visual clarity, and material-driven craftsmanship. Together, they define what is arguably Audi’s most advanced interior to date. Let’s take a closer look.

Human-Centric Design

At the heart of the A6 e-tron’s interior is the focus on the people inside it. For starters, its soft-wrap architecture seamlessly unites the dashboard and door panels across the entire width of the car, creating a homogeneous, cocoon-like environment that wraps around everyone inside. The result is a warm, cosetting cabin that feels cohesive and protective, yet spacious and airy.

This harmonious relationship between design and space is most evident in the rear, where the completely flat floor – a key benefit of the PPE platform – delivers generous amounts of head and leg room and even rivals models from the class above.