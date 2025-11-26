Audi A6 e-tron: our 6 favourite features

In 1994, the fourth-generation Audi 100 received a significant mid-life update in the form of new front and rear lights, a sharper grille, and new chassis, engine and transmission combinations. But more importantly, it also got a new name – one that conformed with Audi’s new alphanumeric nomenclature. From that moment, it became known as the A6.

Since then, the nameplate has gone on to become one of Audi’s most beloved and significant. True to the German carmaker’s mantra of Vorsprung durch Technik – or progress through technology – the A6 has delivered a host of innovations over the years. It was the first Audi to feature galvanised bodywork; debuted Audi’s advanced MMI infotainment system in 2004; and was the first to bring LED headlights to the executive saloon segment, to name a few.

The point is, the A6 has a proven track record of debuting forward-thinking technology and striking features that keep it at the pointy end of its class. And now, there’s a new one: the Audi A6 e-tron.

Available as a stylish, streamlined Sportback or an elegant, spacious Avant – and offering up to 462 miles of range (WLTP) – it’s the first A6 powered solely by electricity. True to its name, it brings a wealth of standout new features. Here are our six favourites.

Learn more about the Audi A6 e-tron

#1 Slimmest-ever lights

When it comes to lighting technology, few carmakers can hold a candle to Audi. The brand’s history is peppered with world-firsts: the second-generation Audi A8 was the first car with LED daytime running lights; the R8 debuted sequential indicators; and the third-generation A8 of 2013 introduced Matrix LED technology.

The new A6 e-tron continues that legacy. Its front end is defined by the slimmest daytime running lights ever fitted to an Audi, forming razor-thin strips that emphasise the car’s width and low stance. They’re fully configurable too, offering eight customisable signatures to suit mood or occasion. And for added dramatic effect, the actual headlight cluster is hidden below, tucked into a blacked-out fascia for a sleeker, more sculpted look.

#2 Fluid rear lights

And it’s not just round the front where the A6 e-tron’s lighting technology wows. At the back, a coast-to-coast LED light bar spans the width of the car, centred by showstopping illuminated Audi rings – the first time that iconic logo has ever been lit up on a car.

But look closer, and the digital rear lights reveal their true complexity – and brilliance. Made up of 10 panels and 450 individual cells, they use Audi’s advanced OLED 2.0 technology to create vivid, three-dimensional shapes that ebb and flow with a liquid-like fluidity.