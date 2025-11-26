BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi A6 e-tron: our 6 favourite features

Audi’s latest all-electric model brings myriad clever innovations and cool features

26 November 2025

In 1994, the fourth-generation Audi 100 received a significant mid-life update in the form of new front and rear lights, a sharper grille, and new chassis, engine and transmission combinations. But more importantly, it also got a new name – one that conformed with Audi’s new alphanumeric nomenclature. From that moment, it became known as the A6.

Since then, the nameplate has gone on to become one of Audi’s most beloved and significant. True to the German carmaker’s mantra of Vorsprung durch Technik – or progress through technology – the A6 has delivered a host of innovations over the years. It was the first Audi to feature galvanised bodywork; debuted Audi’s advanced MMI infotainment system in 2004; and was the first to bring LED headlights to the executive saloon segment, to name a few.

The point is, the A6 has a proven track record of debuting forward-thinking technology and striking features that keep it at the pointy end of its class. And now, there’s a new one: the Audi A6 e-tron.

Available as a stylish, streamlined Sportback or an elegant, spacious Avant – and offering up to 462 miles of range (WLTP) – it’s the first A6 powered solely by electricity. True to its name, it brings a wealth of standout new features. Here are our six favourites.

Learn more about the Audi A6 e-tron

#1 Slimmest-ever lights

When it comes to lighting technology, few carmakers can hold a candle to Audi. The brand’s history is peppered with world-firsts: the second-generation Audi A8 was the first car with LED daytime running lights; the R8 debuted sequential indicators; and the third-generation A8 of 2013 introduced Matrix LED technology.

The new A6 e-tron continues that legacy. Its front end is defined by the slimmest daytime running lights ever fitted to an Audi, forming razor-thin strips that emphasise the car’s width and low stance. They’re fully configurable too, offering eight customisable signatures to suit mood or occasion. And for added dramatic effect, the actual headlight cluster is hidden below, tucked into a blacked-out fascia for a sleeker, more sculpted look.

#2 Fluid rear lights

And it’s not just round the front where the A6 e-tron’s lighting technology wows. At the back, a coast-to-coast LED light bar spans the width of the car, centred by showstopping illuminated Audi rings – the first time that iconic logo has ever been lit up on a car.

But look closer, and the digital rear lights reveal their true complexity – and brilliance. Made up of 10 panels and 450 individual cells, they use Audi’s advanced OLED 2.0 technology to create vivid, three-dimensional shapes that ebb and flow with a liquid-like fluidity.

Beyond the stunning aesthetics, the lights communicate with the car’s advanced safety systems and use proximity detection technology to display warning symbols to other road users. For example, if the car detects a crash up ahead, it will display warning triangles in the rear lights to signal to drivers behind that there’s danger.

#3 Virtual Foldable Mirrors

The Audi A6 Sportback e-tron holds the title of Audi’s most aerodynamic car ever, with a drag coefficient of just 0.21cd; the Avant measuring at just 0.24cd. This colossal efficiency is achieved through a culmination of its flush door handles, closed-off grille, slippery, wind tunnel-sculpted body, and the optional virtual exterior wing mirrors.

Mounted on sleek, stylish stalks, these camera-based mirrors reduce drag and can boost range by up to 7 km. They integrate with the driver-assistance suite, highlighting blind spots and adapting automatically in low-light or adverse conditions. The high-definition feeds from the cameras appear on two displays inside the cabin, carefully positioned high within the doors for natural, intuitive glances.

#4 Switchable transparency panoramic sunroof

Inside, the innovations continue in the form of Ingolstadt’s first-ever switchable transparency panoramic sunroof – transforming how light and space are experienced within the cabin.

At the touch of a button, the roof can instantly become opaque, providing privacy or reducing glare on sunny days. Flip it back, and the cabin opens to a flood of natural light, enhancing the airy, expansive feeling.

Using polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology, the sunroof adjusts quickly and evenly across its surface, offering gradual shading instead of the binary open or closed of conventional systems. It allows the driver to fine-tune light levels to suit mood, weather, or time of day.

#5 Passenger display

Audi has long been about prioritising driver focus, and the A6 e-tron is no exception. The cockpit is dominated by a sweeping, 14.5‑inch curved infotainment display that arcs towards the driver. It blends multiple touch interfaces into a single, flowing surface, giving easy access to navigation, media, vehicle settings and climate controls without cluttering the dashboard. But it’s what’s happening on the passenger side that gets us really excited.

Included as standard in Edition 1 models and above, the 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen lets the person riding in the passenger seat control the music and navigation, watch movies, and even play video games. It also includes an Active Privacy Mode, allowing viewing without distracting the driver or other nearby passengers – perfect for long journeys.

#6 Dynamic Interaction Light

Debuted on the A6 e-tron’s SUV brother, the Audi Q6 e-tron, the Dynamic Interaction Light transforms the way the car communicates with its driver and passengers. And, when combined with the A6 e-tron’s soothing ambient lighting, three-dimensional cockpit design and plush soft-wrap materials, it creates a warm, homely atmosphere.

Integrated seamlessly into the top of the dashboard, this innovative light strip provides real-time visual feedback for key functions of the car. Whether it’s navigation prompts, guiding you through menu selections on the infotainment display, signalling upcoming hazards or indicating the energy flow as you drive, the Dynamic Interaction Light glows, pulses and animates to add a sense of clarity and rhythm to every drive.

So there you have it, our six favourite features on the new Audi A6 e-tron. Maybe it’s time you check them out for yourself.

Learn more about the Audi A6 e-tron

