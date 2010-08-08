BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi A6 e-tron: 6 ways it electrifies a design icon

With a sleek design that offers up to 462 miles of range, there are plenty of reasons to love Audi’s new all-electric Sportback and Avant estate
8 August 2010

If you’re pulling together a top 10 of the most inspiring Audi models of all time, you can be pretty certain that some iconic saloons, Sportbacks and estates will form the bulk of the list. And that’s why the new Audi A6 e-tron is such an intriguing prospect.

Even though SUVs offer impressive interior space and an elevated breadth of driving confidence and capability, there’s nothing like a sleek four-door to stir the soul. But until now there haven’t been that many compelling all-electric saloons or estates to choose from. The Audi A6 e-tron changes the game: and then some.

Available as a stylish streamlined Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and an elegant spacious Audi A6 Avant e-tron estate, Audi’s latest all-electric model delivers up to 462 miles of all-electric range* with the perfect balance of cosseting comfort, inspiring driving character, and plenty of interior space that’s packed with style and tech.

So, read on as we delve into all the ways that the Audi A6 e-tron takes something iconic, and adds a bold new electric twist.

Learn more about the new Audi A6 e-tron line-up

#1 Iconic design thinking, electrified

Let’s start with how the Audi A6 e-tron looks. Because, by adding all-electric thinking to two of Audi’s most-loved heartland model types, this is a landmark moment for two iconic automotive design forms. And it all begins at the front.

As with any iconic Sportback or estate, the Audi A6 e-tron’s low ride height, iconic Singleframe grille and slim high-mounted daytime running lights help it feel confidently wide and suitably hunkered to the ground. The main headlights and sensors are integrated into the fascia’s bold black frame in a way that makes them feel almost invisible during the day, while letting them truly shine at night. 

The front end of the Audi A6 e-tron also dictates the impressive aerodynamics that are a key root of this car’s iconic DNA. Saloons and estates have long led the way for fuel-economy-boosting aerodynamic efficiency, and the Audi A6 e-tron is no different; albeit updating that old-school ethos with forward-thinking electric ambition. 

Active front grille air intakes and front air curtains, which smooth airflow over the spinning front wheels, work with Audi’s optional second-generation virtual wing mirrors – inspired by those on the Audi Q8 e-tron, but now power folding – to guide the path of the air over the Audi A6 e-tron’s streamlined profile. Equally, a smooth underfloor that leads to a wide rear diffuser bolsters its astonishing aerodynamic efficiency.

The result is a drag coefficient for the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron of just 0.21, making it the most aerodynamic Audi ever. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron is also one of the most aero-efficient designs in the estate sector with its slippery drag coefficient of 0.24.

From the side the Audi A6 e-tron feels suitably sporty and perfectly proportioned, as you’d expect from an iconic Audi form. The bold muscularly sculpted quattro blisters that sit above all four wheels are anchored by a black sill insert – hinting at the high-capacity battery that underpins the Audi A6 e-tron’s long-range capability. 

The dynamic roofline makes the Audi A6 e-tron feel suitably stretched and elegant – especially in its Avant estate guise – while a striking spoiler lip streamlines the final inches of the airflow’s journey along the car.

Last, but certainly not least, a continuous three-dimensional animated light strip extends the full width of the Audi A6 e-tron’s boot, acting as the baseline for an all-new illuminated interpretation of Audi’s iconic four-ring logo that you simply can’t miss – especially after dark.

#2 An advanced platform, geared for longer range

Executive saloons and estates have long been designed to cover long distances with incredible ease and efficiency, and the Audi A6 e-tron expands on that expectation for the all-electric age. 

The Audi A6 e-tron is the second model (after the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV) to use Audi’s advanced new Premium Platform Electric, which was designed to form the base of many of Audi’s future electric models – delivering even greater range, even faster charging, and even more compelling driving character. The Audi A6 e-tron is the first time Audi has used PPE for a traditional Sportback or Avant estate, though.

The modular design of its advanced 100kWh lithium battery is 30% more energy dense. Equally, the Audi A6 e-tron’s powerful ultra-efficient electric motors are 30% more compact and 20% lighter, while offering enhanced energy-recapturing regenerative braking. The result is a simply astonishing range of up to 462 miles on the rear-wheel drive Audi A6 e-tron Sportback performance or up to 437 miles on the Audi A6 e-tron Avant performance estate.*

Sporty Audi S6 e-tron models add a front electric motor for true quattro all-wheel drive, but are equally capable of going the distance – with up to 405 miles of range from the Audi S6 e-tron Sportback and up to 388 miles on the Audi S6 e-tron Avant.* 

Keeping the Audi A6 e-tron’s range topped up is also quick and easy, thanks to the 800V technology of the PPE platform. Using smart advanced thermal management and continuous battery conditioning, the Audi A6 e-tron offers charging speeds up to 270kW. That means you can add up to 193 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes or do a more comprehensive 10% to 80% recharge in as little as 21 minutes.** 

#3 Delivering Audi’s iconic driving character

Audi’s saloons and estates have always led the way for their balanced driving character, blending long-distance comfort with potent motorway-friendly power, as well as engaging driving character for the twisty bits in-between. The Audi A6 e-tron has been designed to keep this spirit alive as the world goes electric.

Rear-wheel drive Audi A6 e-tron performance models use a powerful permanent-magnet synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle to deliver up to 380PS. Audi S6 e-tron models add an asynchronous motor (ASM) on the front axle to deliver true quattro all-wheel drive and up to 550PS using the dedicated launch control mode. As a result, you can accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 3.9sec. 

The Audi S6 e-tron’s adaptive air suspension with controlled damping balances its broad spread of comfort and sportiness, hunkering the car down by 20mm at higher speeds to generate an even-more slippery aero-efficient profile that helps to underpin its impressive long-distance range. On twisty roads, the enhanced front suspension delivers more precise, agile and engaging steering feel, while the rear-biased all-electric quattro all-wheel drive of Audi S6 e-tron models uses variable torque distribution for even-more confident handling.

Two-stage regenerative braking from the electric motors handles 95% of everyday deceleration, with the rear motor taking a primary role thanks to the fact it’s both more powerful and more efficient. The result is up to 220kW of energy recapture. There’s also a ‘B’ mode which effectively delivers ‘one-pedal’ braking for urban roads. If you do need more powerful braking, Audi’s integrated brake system has been enhanced for the Audi A6 e-tron’s Premium Platform Electric, seamlessly blending in the conventional brakes alongside the regenerative braking system.

#4 An illuminated approach to safer driving

Audi has long been a leader in using advanced LED and Matrix LED light technology to deliver enhanced visibility for drivers. Now, on the Audi A6 e-tron, Audi is using digital light technology to add an even greater degree of character and customisation – as well as empowering your vehicle to use its lights to communicate with other road users, enhancing safety for all.

The Audi Q6 e-tron’s Matrix LED headlights feature 12 dimmable segments, while the second-generation digital OLED rear lights feature 10 panels with 45 segments for a total of 450 segments. The result is the ability to create complex three-dimensional-feeling designs that update several times per second.

Not only does that let you choose from eight Active Digital Light signatures for an extra element of personalisation when entering and exiting your Audi A6 e-tron, but it also works with the car’s advanced proximity detection safety systems to display warning symbols to other road users. It’s all part of a comprehensive set of driver assistance systems and parking aids designed to make all journeys – whether short or long – safer and easier. 

#5 A bold high-tech digital interior

The Audi A6 e-tron’s interior follows the lead of the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV with its bold digital stage. The curved 11.9in Audi virtual cockpit and 14.5in MMI touch display are focused on the driver, while an optional 10.9in MMI passenger display lets them help the driver with navigation or media selection, or lets them watch their own content separately from the driver with the unique Active Privacy Mode.

The dynamic interaction light bar at the base of the windshield glows warmly when charging or shows your indicators or bold warnings when driving, while the optional augmented-reality head-up display puts all of the key speed, traffic signs, driving assistance and navigation symbols directly in your eye-line. The screens for the optional digital exterior mirror displays are also ergonomically positioned on the inside of the door, making them easy to see.

It's all underpinned by a three-dimensional cockpit design that blends high contrast structures and materials in the foreground and background to enhance the feeling of space. Extensive use of soft-wrap materials that stretch from door to door make the interior of the Audi A6 e-tron feel more homely, while high-quality, high-gloss black clearly differentiates different areas of the car. 

Finally, a new optional panoramic glass roof minimises direct sunlight and uses electrically reactive polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology to become opaque or transparent at the touch of a button.

#6 Intelligently smart and perfectly practical, in every way

The Audi A6 e-tron’s always-online capability ensures that the advanced in-car e-tron route planner always has access to the latest live traffic and charging data, while you can connect and interact with your vehicle using the MyAudi app on your smartphone. Over-the-air updates also ensure that the Audi A6 e-tron’s operating system is always up-to-date, while giving you access to a wealth of in-car apps.

The self-learning ‘Audi Assistant’ voice control uses the Audi A6 e-tron’s always-on connectivity to access online content to broaden the intuitive and contextual way in which you communicate with it. And, if it can’t find an answer to your question or command, it can even connect discretely to ChatGPT to access an even broader array of information and services.

The Audi A6 e-tron’s optional Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System features 20 loudspeakers with 830 watts of power for impressive immersive sound. And here’s a clever touch: four of these speakers are integrated into the front-seat headrests for personal surround sound, navigation announcements or one-on-one phone calls.

Last, and certainly by no means least, if you’re enviously looking at the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, you’re probably thinking about carrying people in the back seat, and possibly more than a bit of luggage too. Well, both the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and the Audi A6 Avant e-tron have plenty of space for rear passengers on their 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, while offering 502 litres of luggage space as standard – and an extra 27 litres in the easy-open under-bonnet front trunk.

So, those are all the reasons why we think the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and the Audi A6 Avant e-tron change the game for all-electric saloon and estate thinking. Maybe it’s time to take a closer look at them for yourself.

* Range dependent on trim and optional equipment. All vehicles are tested according to WLTP technical procedures. Figures shown are official test values for comparability purposes; only compare electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including but not limited to factory fitted options, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, road and traffic conditions, individual driving styles, vehicle load, vehicle condition, use of systems like climate control (and, for battery electric vehicles, the starting charge, age and conditions of the battery). Figures for battery electric vehicles were obtained after the battery had been fully charged. Battery electric vehicles require mains electricity for charging. Zero emissions while driving. Figures quoted are subject to change due to ongoing approvals/changes and figures may include options not available in the UK.

** Timings based on a 10 to 80% charge using an ultra-rapid DC public charge station at the vehicle’s maximum charging capability. For rapid 270 kW charging you will need a charger in excess of 270 kW, or to charge at 260kW you will need to use a charger in excess of 260kW. The availability of 260kW+ chargers is currently limited to UK motorways and major arterial routes. Not available in NI, most of Scotland or Wales. Please see https://www.zap-map.com/live/ for further details. Test data under standardised conditions for comparison purposes. Actual charging times will vary depending on various factors, including the selected vehicle (and battery option, if available), the type of charger used, the level of charge in the battery, the age type, condition and temperature of the charger and the battery, the power supply, ambient temperature at the point of use and other environmental factors. Charging times will also be affected by the charging curve (for example, once charging passes 80%, charging will slow to protect the battery's longevity) and will be longer in cold weather or if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology.

Models shown are not UK specification. Please use Audi UK's model configurator to view UK specifications.

