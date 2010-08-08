Audi A6 e-tron: 6 ways it electrifies a design icon

If you’re pulling together a top 10 of the most inspiring Audi models of all time, you can be pretty certain that some iconic saloons, Sportbacks and estates will form the bulk of the list. And that’s why the new Audi A6 e-tron is such an intriguing prospect.

Even though SUVs offer impressive interior space and an elevated breadth of driving confidence and capability, there’s nothing like a sleek four-door to stir the soul. But until now there haven’t been that many compelling all-electric saloons or estates to choose from. The Audi A6 e-tron changes the game: and then some.

Available as a stylish streamlined Audi A6 Sportback e-tron and an elegant spacious Audi A6 Avant e-tron estate, Audi’s latest all-electric model delivers up to 462 miles of all-electric range* with the perfect balance of cosseting comfort, inspiring driving character, and plenty of interior space that’s packed with style and tech.

So, read on as we delve into all the ways that the Audi A6 e-tron takes something iconic, and adds a bold new electric twist.

#1 Iconic design thinking, electrified

Let’s start with how the Audi A6 e-tron looks. Because, by adding all-electric thinking to two of Audi’s most-loved heartland model types, this is a landmark moment for two iconic automotive design forms. And it all begins at the front.