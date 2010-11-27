600 miles in the Audi A6 Avant e-tron - the perfect electric estate?

For the thoroughbred car enthusiast, few words stir the soul quite like Avant. It’s the name Audi gives to its estate cars – and over the years, that badge has graced some true icons, including the Porsche-fettled RS 2 of 1992, the earth-shattering current-gen RS 6, and the seminal Audi 100 Avant of 1977.

The name comes from the French avant-garde – a byword for progress, innovation and style, and to that end, it couldn’t be more fitting. Whether through groundbreaking aerodynamics, mind-bending performance or ingenious use of space, Audi’s wagons have consistently pioneered the sector – and continue to thrive in today’s increasingly SUV-dominated world.

So why are we talking about this now? Well, this year Audi launched an all-new Avant. And while that alone would usually make headlines, this one is particularly noteworthy: it’s Audi’s first all-electric estate car.

The question, then, is whether the new Audi A6 Avant e-tron can live up to the brilliance of its predecessors – and bring the Avant name into the electric age. To find the answer, we drove one more than 600 miles from Autocar’s headquarters in London to the Scottish Highlands. Here’s how it went.

Style you can’t keep your eyes off

As any learner driver will be told a thousand times before their test, one of the keys to driving success can be found in simply keeping your eyes on the road ahead as much as possible. And as I sit behind the wheel of the Audi A6 Avant e-tron, silently scything through London on this bright, misty August morning, I’m finding that particularly easy – for the most part…

For starters, the augmented reality head-up display that’s projecting our speed, sat-nav directions and nearby road signs onto the windscreen means I seldom need to glance away from the road and down at the virtual cockpit display for information – a particularly useful feature as the regular onslaught of mopeds, cyclists and taxi drivers push their way through the capital’s morning traffic.

And the large, curved 14.5in panoramic touchscreen to my left is angled so starkly towards the driver that operating it while on the move takes little more than a flick of my index finger – and looking at it requires no more than a rapid glance.

Even the virtual mirror screens in the doors have been positioned in such a way that they’re just as easy, if not easier, to glance at than traditional mirrors, meaning less time with your eyes off the black stuff.