Advertising Feature | The UK's best open-top drives for the BMW M4 Competition Convertible

Improving on perfection is a seemingly impossible task, but it’s one that BMW’s M division has managed to achieve time and time again over its near 50-year history.

The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible joins a long list of BMW M performance cars that have not only enhanced the breed, but added an extra twist to make it even more compelling.

In its normal guise, the BMW M4 Competition is a performance coupé with eye-catching styling, a race-bred 510hp turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six TwinPower Turbo engine, a track-honed chassis and now an M xDrive system that delivers confidence-inspiring all-wheel traction or traditional BMW rear-wheel drive to suit your mood and the road.

So, how do you improve on all that? Simple: add miles and miles of open sky. The new BMW M4 Competition Convertible’s soft-top roof is 40 per cent lighter than its predecessor’s retractable hardtop, while the electric drive mechanism allows it to be opened or closed, on the move, at speeds up to 31 mph. Impressively, the process takes just 18 seconds.

By turning the BMW M4 Competition into a soft-top, BMW has mated the perfect drivers’ car with the joys of top-down ambience to create the ultimate driving experience. So, to celebrate its arrival, we’ve created a list of some of the UK’s most incredible roads and destinations that are perfect for open-top journeys this summer.

Stargazing in Kielder Forest

Nestled on the Scottish border in Northumberland is Kielder Forest – one of England’s largest and densest woodland areas. Sparsely populated, with very little light pollution, it’s one of the biggest Dark Sky Parks in the world, giving unparalleled views of the night sky.

Activate the BMW M4 Competition Convertible’s M xDrive all-wheel drive mode and head up the loose gravel road to the modern angular lines of the stylish timber-clad Kielder Observatory. Here, you can enjoy expert-led stargazing sessions and the observatory’s powerful telescopes, before folding back the BMW M4 Competition Convertible’s soft-top roof and relishing extended views of the night sky. Soothing audio through the 16-speaker Harman Kardon HiFi system provides a perfect soundtrack to your view of the heavens.