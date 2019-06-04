Promoted | Why windscreen wipers are worth a second glance

Windscreen wipers. One of those car components that we all know is important, but often treat as an afterthought. Unless we have a wiper problem on the move, or see ‘wipers’ listed on a service or MOT checklist, they tend not to feature too highly on our motoring priorities.

However, experts advise all drivers to check their wipers regularly and replace them at least every 12 months, or when they show signs of wear.

Luckily, automotive specialist Valeo knows a great deal about wiper blades. More than 50% of cars currently produced on European assembly lines are fitted with Valeo wipers*, and the company is constantly looking for ways to improve this humble little accessory.

Aquablade: just add water

A major breakthrough development from Valeo is a wiping system that turns windscreen washing completely on its head: the Valeo Aquablade™.

Traditional windscreen washing systems spray washer fluid from jets mounted beneath the windscreen. However, at high vehicle speeds and in high winds fluid distribution can be uneven, resulting in poor cleaning performance, reduced visibility and wasted washer fluid.

The Valeo Aquablade™ projects washer fluid directly onto the windscreen, using tiny channels that run along the entire length of the blade itself.

The result is improved cleaning performance across the wiper, regardless of vehicle speed or wind conditions, as well as reduced waste of wiper fluid.

In fact, the Valeo Aquablade™ was such an industry breakthrough that it received the 2018 PACE Award for innovation.