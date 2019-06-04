Promoted | Why windscreen wipers are worth a second glance

The windscreen wiper is an often-overlooked part of your car, but advances in blade technology could keep you safer and save you money
by Autocar
4 June 2019

Windscreen wipers. One of those car components that we all know is important, but often treat as an afterthought. Unless we have a wiper problem on the move, or see ‘wipers’ listed on a service or MOT checklist, they tend not to feature too highly on our motoring priorities. 

However, experts advise all drivers to check their wipers regularly and replace them at least every 12 months, or when they show signs of wear. 

Luckily, automotive specialist Valeo knows a great deal about wiper blades. More than 50% of cars currently produced on European assembly lines are fitted with Valeo wipers*, and the company is constantly looking for ways to improve this humble little accessory.

Aquablade: just add water

A major breakthrough development from Valeo is a wiping system that turns windscreen washing completely on its head: the Valeo Aquablade™. 

Traditional windscreen washing systems spray washer fluid from jets mounted beneath the windscreen. However, at high vehicle speeds and in high winds fluid distribution can be uneven, resulting in poor cleaning performance, reduced visibility and wasted washer fluid.

The Valeo Aquablade™ projects washer fluid directly onto the windscreen, using tiny channels that run along the entire length of the blade itself.

The result is improved cleaning performance across the wiper, regardless of vehicle speed or wind conditions, as well as reduced waste of wiper fluid. 

In fact, the Valeo Aquablade™ was such an industry breakthrough that it received the 2018 PACE Award for innovation.

Flatter = better

The fact that Aquablade has been built on a flat blade rather than a traditional wiper blade is no mistake. 

Traditional blades have between four and eight pressure points between the wiper and the windscreen. Flat blades, on the other hand, feature hundreds of contact points, which help create more consistent pressure along the full length of the wiper.

The result is smoother and quieter wiping, as well as improved cleaning performance – especially during heavy rain, when wiper speeds are higher and the frequency is more intense, but clear vision is essential.

Flat wiper blades are also sleeker and more aerodynamic – contributing to improved fuel economy. Plus, they look better.

Making blade buying easy

Valeo hasn’t just thought about the technology that makes blades work. Quality manufacturing processes ensure that Valeo’s blades are more durable and longer-lasting, providing more consistent performance and increasing the life of blades between replacements.

Plus, Valeo’s simplified packaging and online tools make it easier than ever to find and fit the right replacement. Each Valeo Service wiper blade pack contains a clear list of the vehicles for which this particular blade is compatible, as well as a QR code that links to an online tool.

Valeo Service wiper blades are also quick and easy to install, often taking just seconds to replace. Simple step-by-step fitting instructions on the packaging – as well as a range of instructional videos online – make the process even easier for car maintenance novices.

So, the next time you think about replacing your wipers, it’s worth checking out Valeo Service to find out just how much they’ve reinvented the blade.

You can find Valeo Service replacement wiper blades at high-street or online automotive parts stores and local garages. Alternatively, to find out more, head to valeoservice.co.uk.

* Based on 2017 European new car market

