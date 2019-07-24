Promoted | Why the BMW 320d is a five-star car

The changes to the new-look 3 Series are more than skin deep, though. Longer, wider and slightly taller than its predecessor, with a wheelbase that is extended by 41mm, the new 3 Series’ expanded dimensions not only deliver more rear passenger space, but also add wider front and rear tracks for more planted handling.

Yet – thanks to an aluminium-rich platform – the new 3 Series is 55kg lighter for improved dynamic performance, while also being 25 percent stiffer for even keener handling and a more confident refined ride.

Power and control

The BMW 320d’s TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder engine takes advantage of BMW’s move from twin-scroll parallell turbocharging to multi-stage turbocharging to improve performance across the board.

With 188bhp and 295lb-ft of torque, the 320d boasts hot-hatch-like acceleration from 0-62mph in as little as 6.9 seconds. “It’s rare to see standing-start pace from a car with a four-cylinder diesel strong enough to deliver a 0-60mph time beginning with a six,” we said. “In-gear acceleration and performance flexibility is equally strong.”

Working with a body design that is significantly more aerodynamic – thanks to a completely sealed underbody, clever air curtains and active air flaps – the BMW 320d’s engine is also more efficient. As a result, it boasts a combined fuel economy of up to 53.3mpg – with our Autocar test team getting a real-world result of up to 63.3mpg during a sustained 70mph cruise.

As you’d expect from BMW’s heartland driving machine, the BMW 320d boasts the keen compelling handling you’d expect, with the M Sport suspension fitted to our 320d test car helping it feel more assured, tauter and more athletic than many of its rivals – especially when it came to the tighter turns of Autocar’s test course, where the sharp pacey steering really shone out.

Equally, the remarkably composed body control proved a boon during motorway driving, with a quiet and settled ride that proves relaxing on long journeys.

More comfort; more tech

Inside, our test team rated the BMW 320d as “leagues ahead” of its rivals with a smarter, more spacious cabin that is both visually and tactilely wonderful to engage with. The driving position proved “spot on” – especially with the Premium Package electric seats with additional lumbar support fitted to our test car, while the larger electric glass sunroof that comes with the Premium Package brought even more light into the cabin, without compromising headroom.

The range of technology available on the new 3 Series is also the envy of almost any saloon. An 8.8-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and Parking Assistant with a reversing camera come as standard, while BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional option – which comes as standard on M Sport cars – adds a larger 10.3in touchscreen and a 12.3in digital instrument cluster, with BMW’s Operating System 7.0 visually out-wowing most of the competition.

Finally, in the back, we found that there’s easily enough space to comfortably accommodate two taller adults on the standard-fit 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, while a 480-litre boot offers more than enough room for everyone’s luggage.

Learn more about the BMW 320d at: bmw.co.uk/bmw-cars/3-series