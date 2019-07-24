Promoted | Why the BMW 320d is a five-star car

Autocar’s five-star road test verdict is one of the most coveted awards in motoring, with only a handful of cars receiving the accolade in any given year. That’s why we were delighted to recognise the BMW 320d’s five-star rating at this year’s Autocar Awards.
With a fresh new look (inside and out), a lighter, stiffer chassis that delivers an even more refined take on the engaging handling you expect from BMW, and engines that are even more potent and efficient, the seventh-generation 3 Series expands on the benchmark reputation established by its already impressive predecessors.
When we tested the BMW 320d earlier this year, we said that BMW’s one-time default-choice executive saloon has hit even greater heights, and were unequivocal in giving it our highest road test score.
We caught up with Autocar editor, Mark Tisshaw, and deputy digital editor, Tom Morgan, to find out more.
Back to the top of the class
The BMW 3 Series has always delivered a benchmark blend of performance, handling, economy and interior style and comfort. But the emergence of some impressive new rivals in the compact executive class, allied to the ever-present improvements of BMW’s entrenched competitors meant that the seventh-generation 3 Series had its work cut out to prove itself as the class leader once again.
The 3 Series’ comprehensive revamp starts with a fresh new design language that builds on BMW’s well-established reputation for clean lines and bold contours. Adaptive LED headlights up-front as standard, distinctive hockey-stick LED lights at the rear and dual tailpipes all enhance the 3 Series’ athletic modern character, while the range-topping M Sport trim that came on our 320d test model adds an even more aggressive sporty look.