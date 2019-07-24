Promoted | Why the BMW 320d is a five-star car

With keener performance and handling, allied to even more style and technology, the new 3 Series sets new standards for the compact executive class.
by Autocar
25 July 2019

Autocar’s five-star road test verdict is one of the most coveted awards in motoring, with only a handful of cars receiving the accolade in any given year. That’s why we were delighted to recognise the BMW 320d’s five-star rating at this year’s Autocar Awards

With a fresh new look (inside and out), a lighter, stiffer chassis that delivers an even more refined take on the engaging handling you expect from BMW, and engines that are even more potent and efficient, the seventh-generation 3 Series expands on the benchmark reputation established by its already impressive predecessors.

When we tested the BMW 320d earlier this year, we said that BMW’s one-time default-choice executive saloon has hit even greater heights, and were unequivocal in giving it our highest road test score.

We caught up with Autocar editor, Mark Tisshaw, and deputy digital editor, Tom Morgan, to find out more.

Back to the top of the class

The BMW 3 Series has always delivered a benchmark blend of performance, handling, economy and interior style and comfort. But the emergence of some impressive new rivals in the compact executive class, allied to the ever-present improvements of BMW’s entrenched competitors meant that the seventh-generation 3 Series had its work cut out to prove itself as the class leader once again.

The 3 Series’ comprehensive revamp starts with a fresh new design language that builds on BMW’s well-established reputation for clean lines and bold contours. Adaptive LED headlights up-front as standard, distinctive hockey-stick LED lights at the rear and dual tailpipes all enhance the 3 Series’ athletic modern character, while the range-topping M Sport trim that came on our 320d test model adds an even more aggressive sporty look.

The changes to the new-look 3 Series are more than skin deep, though. Longer, wider and slightly taller than its predecessor, with a wheelbase that is extended by 41mm, the new 3 Series’ expanded dimensions not only deliver more rear passenger space, but also add wider front and rear tracks for more planted handling. 

Yet – thanks to an aluminium-rich platform – the new 3 Series is 55kg lighter for improved dynamic performance, while also being 25 percent stiffer for even keener handling and a more confident refined ride.

Power and control

The BMW 320d’s TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder engine takes advantage of BMW’s move from twin-scroll parallell turbocharging to multi-stage turbocharging to improve performance across the board.

With 188bhp and 295lb-ft of torque, the 320d boasts hot-hatch-like acceleration from 0-62mph in as little as 6.9 seconds. “It’s rare to see standing-start pace from a car with a four-cylinder diesel strong enough to deliver a 0-60mph time beginning with a six,” we said. “In-gear acceleration and performance flexibility is equally strong.”

Working with a body design that is significantly more aerodynamic – thanks to a completely sealed underbody, clever air curtains and active air flaps – the BMW 320d’s engine is also more efficient. As a result, it boasts a combined fuel economy of up to 53.3mpg – with our Autocar test team getting a real-world result of up to 63.3mpg during a sustained 70mph cruise.

As you’d expect from BMW’s heartland driving machine, the BMW 320d boasts the keen compelling handling you’d expect, with the M Sport suspension fitted to our 320d test car helping it feel more assured, tauter and more athletic than many of its rivals – especially when it came to the tighter turns of Autocar’s test course, where the sharp pacey steering really shone out. 

Equally, the remarkably composed body control proved a boon during motorway driving, with a quiet and settled ride that proves relaxing on long journeys.

More comfort; more tech

Inside, our test team rated the BMW 320d as “leagues ahead” of its rivals with a smarter, more spacious cabin that is both visually and tactilely wonderful to engage with. The driving position proved “spot on” – especially with the Premium Package electric seats with additional lumbar support fitted to our test car, while the larger electric glass sunroof that comes with the Premium Package brought even more light into the cabin, without compromising headroom.

The range of technology available on the new 3 Series is also the envy of almost any saloon. An 8.8-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and Parking Assistant with a reversing camera come as standard, while BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional option – which comes as standard on M Sport cars – adds a larger 10.3in touchscreen and a 12.3in digital instrument cluster, with BMW’s Operating System 7.0 visually out-wowing most of the competition. 

Finally, in the back, we found that there’s easily enough space to comfortably accommodate two taller adults on the standard-fit 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, while a 480-litre boot offers more than enough room for everyone’s luggage.

