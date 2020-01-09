Promoted | Toyota GAZOO RACING: the road to Monte Carlo

Join us in the Toyota GR Supra as we drive across Europe to Rallye Monte Carlo, in order to find out all about Toyota’s new performance brand
1 January 2007

Welcome to day one of our Toyota GAZOO Racing blog. We’re driving the Toyota GR Supra across France to the season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo. Our quest: to learn all about Toyota’s new GAZOO Racing performance brand.

On the way, we’ll explore Toyota’s impressive and enviable motorsport heritage, learning how GAZOO Racing is taking knowledge gained from the world’s toughest sportscar races and the most gruelling rallies, and applying it to make a new “ever better” breed of Toyota GR performance road cars.

We’ll also tell you what it’s like to drive the Toyota GR Supra across France – proving that GAZOO Racing’s race and rally-bred underpinnings make it the perfect two-seat ‘gran tourer’ for crossing Europe in comfort, pace and style. So, keep checking back to see the latest updates from what should be an amazing journey.

Toyota GR Supra

Iconic Japanese performance nameplate returns after years in the wilderness

