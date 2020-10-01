Promoted | The new MINI Countryman: scale up your mountain escape

We’ve been exploring the best supersized staycation spots for family and friends in the new MINI Countryman – whether it’s enjoying the UK’s coasts, forests, and culture, or, in this case, taking in Britain’s biggest mountain adventures.

With room for five, up to 1390 litres of versatile luggage space, and plenty of ways to customise your MINI to make it even more stylish or even more practical, the new family-size MINI Countryman SUV is a real all-rounder. Add in the option of ALL4 all-wheel-drive or an efficient Plug-in Hybrid with 26 miles of low-impact electric range, and you’ve got true go-anywhere ability.

That makes the new MINI Countryman ideal for big mountain days out – helping you tackle steep roads with confidence, while the spacious interior lets you take all you need for scaling new heights, whether climbing, descending or flying by the slopes.

For more inspiring big British adventures or to find out more about the new MINI Countryman, head to minicountryman.whatcar.com

Climb every mountain

With seating for up to five and a luggage bay that can expand from 450 litres to 1390 litres, there’s more than enough room in the new MINI Countryman for all the gear you need for a hiking expedition with friends or family – and there’s no bigger British mountain-taming exercise than the Three Peaks Challenge.

The Three Peaks Challenge involves scaling the UK’s three tallest peaks: Ben Nevis (Scotland), Scafell Pike (Lake District) and Snowdon (Wales) – a total ascent of 3064m and 23 miles of walking. Usually tackled north to south, it can be done in a gruelling 24 hours or a leisurely three days (but doing all three peaks in a year is not an unreasonable task).

If you fancy easing your way in, there are regional Three Peak Challenges for Yorkshire (Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough), Wales (Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen y Fan), and Surrey (Box Hill, Holmbury Hill and Leith Hill).

If you fancy something a little less extreme, there are lots of other great family-friendly ways to feel like you’re scaling Britain’s heights. The High Street Mountain climb along Long Stile ridge is a popular scenic route in the Lake District. Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales offers a variety of routes from Goredale Scar to reach the stunning Limestone pavement on top of its dramatic craggy amphitheatre or, while Mam Tor is a great spot for family hiking in the Peak District.

