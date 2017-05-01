MINI Countryman: how it lets you pack more into every adventure

Big family adventures are all about packing in more fun. More activities; more luggage; more friends and family. But, in order to do that, you’ll need a car that was crafted specifically to help families journey big and get more out of every single day.

Introducing the MINI Countryman. Not only does it offer more premium features as standard and more style, but it also boasts (much) more versatile space and impressive off-road capability. Blend all that with the option of efficient plug-in hybrid power, four feature-packed trims, and one year free car insurance*, and no adventure is off-limits.

Take a test drive in the MINI Countryman

More space. More capability. More versatile.

The MINI Countryman isn’t just big compared to other MINIs. It’s big full stop. Longer and wider than its predecessor, officially making it the biggest MINI ever. The result: an even bigger interior for bigger adventures.

In the back, 450 litres of luggage space is enough to swallow even the largest suitcases, while lashing eyes and elastic nets help to keep all your gear secure. If you fancy a weekend for two and need even more room, simply fold down the versatile 40/20/40 split rear seats to open up a cavernous 1390 litres of capacity, which is over 6x the boot size of a MINI Hatch (1275 litres on the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid).

Filling the MINI Countryman becomes an absolute breeze when you choose the optional automatic tailgate, while the wide-opening aperture lets you load even the bulkiest items without breaking a sweat. Still want to carry more? Well, with the optional roof bar and roof box kit you can add an additional 320 litres of luggage space above your head.

The MINI Countryman’s vast interior doesn’t just offer more luggage space. It sits five in total comfort, offering oodles of leg and head room for both front and rear passengers – meaning that even your tallest nephews won’t have to crook their neck.

The MINI Countryman also lets you extend your journey that extra final mile. With 165mm of ground clearance (20cm more than a regular hatchback) on the petrol MINI Countryman, and 147mm ground clearance on the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid, you can head further off-road, while MINI’s advanced optional ALL4 all-wheel-drive system expertly directs power to whichever wheel needs it most, offering confidence-inspiring grip both on-road and off it.

Even more premium features (as standard)

Despite its sheer size, versatility and off-road capability, the MINI Countryman has a more sophisticated and cosseting side too – demonstrated by the wealth of standard technology and safety features available with the range-starting Classic trim.

Up front, the intuitive and high-definition 8.8-inch touchscreen with a DAB digital radio and seamless smartphone connectivity – such as Apple Carplay for all your favourite apps, podcasts and music, along with wireless Bluetooth for hands-free voice control and calls. Furthermore, the MINI Navigation Pack comes fitted as standard on the MINI Countryman, ensuring that getting to your destination is made even easier thanks to live traffic and weather updates.