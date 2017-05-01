BACK TO ALL NEWS
MINI Countryman: how it lets you pack more into every adventure

Find out how the MINI Countryman adds more space, more premium features as standard and more style than ever before – now with one year free car insurance*
1 May 2017

Big family adventures are all about packing in more fun. More activities; more luggage; more friends and family. But, in order to do that, you’ll need a car that was crafted specifically to help families journey big and get more out of every single day.

Introducing the MINI Countryman. Not only does it offer more premium features as standard and more style, but it also boasts (much) more versatile space and impressive off-road capability. Blend all that with the option of efficient plug-in hybrid power, four feature-packed trims, and one year free car insurance*, and no adventure is off-limits.

Take a test drive in the MINI Countryman

More space. More capability. More versatile.

The MINI Countryman isn’t just big compared to other MINIs. It’s big full stop. Longer and wider than its predecessor, officially making it the biggest MINI ever. The result: an even bigger interior for bigger adventures.

In the back, 450 litres of luggage space is enough to swallow even the largest suitcases, while lashing eyes and elastic nets help to keep all your gear secure. If you fancy a weekend for two and need even more room, simply fold down the versatile 40/20/40 split rear seats to open up a cavernous 1390 litres of capacity, which is over 6x the boot size of a MINI Hatch (1275 litres on the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid).

Filling the MINI Countryman becomes an absolute breeze when you choose the optional automatic tailgate, while the wide-opening aperture lets you load even the bulkiest items without breaking a sweat. Still want to carry more? Well, with the optional roof bar and roof box kit you can add an additional 320 litres of luggage space above your head.

The MINI Countryman’s vast interior doesn’t just offer more luggage space. It sits five in total comfort, offering oodles of leg and head room for both front and rear passengers – meaning that even your tallest nephews won’t have to crook their neck.

The MINI Countryman also lets you extend your journey that extra final mile. With 165mm of ground clearance (20cm more than a regular hatchback) on the petrol MINI Countryman, and 147mm ground clearance on the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid, you can head further off-road, while MINI’s advanced optional ALL4 all-wheel-drive system expertly directs power to whichever wheel needs it most, offering confidence-inspiring grip both on-road and off it.

Even more premium features (as standard)

Despite its sheer size, versatility and off-road capability, the MINI Countryman has a more sophisticated and cosseting side too – demonstrated by the wealth of standard technology and safety features available with the range-starting Classic trim.

Up front, the intuitive and high-definition 8.8-inch touchscreen with a DAB digital radio and seamless smartphone connectivity – such as Apple Carplay for all your favourite apps, podcasts and music, along with wireless Bluetooth for hands-free voice control and calls. Furthermore, the MINI Navigation Pack comes fitted as standard on the MINI Countryman, ensuring that getting to your destination is made even easier thanks to live traffic and weather updates.

Mini Countryman

Mini Countryman

Mini’s modern-day Maxi is back for another swing at the hatchback mainstream, but is the Countryman good enough this time?

Automatic air conditioning keeps you and your passengers cool on those hot summer days, while heated front seats keep you warm on those crisp winter mornings. Meanwhile, colourful ambient lighting lets you set the mood for any adventure and USB-C ports keep everyone’s devices topped up.

The advanced connectivity also extends the extra mile outside your MINI Countryman, thanks to the MINI App. It lets you pre-plan journeys on your smartphone from the comfort of your home before syncing directions in your car, with real-time petrol and recharging prices to help you cut fuel costs on your mid-journey top-ups.

The MINI App also lets you remotely check the location and status of your MINI Countryman – helpful when you’ve forgotten where you’ve (in the world) you’ve parked. Through the MINI App, you can also keep up to date with the long-term health of your MINI Countryman with service notifications and direct access to MINI Roadside assistance in case of an emergency.

Keyless entry gives you easy access to your car. Out on the road, the MINI Countryman’s powerful LED headlights with high-beam assist carve a path through the dark, while rain sensors with automatic headlight activation give you a clear view ahead even when the weather isn’t on your side. Round the back, LED Union Jack lights turn heads in town, and give others a clear warning out on the open road.

Finally, the MINI Countryman comes with a comprehensive suite of Driving Assistant safety systems, including collision warning, to help keep you and your family safe on every adventure.

More choice (made easy)

The MINI Countryman’s entry-level Classic trim comes packed with so many premium features as standard that you really don’t need anything more. But, if you’re after something a bit more sporty, stylish or outright unique, then the MINI Countryman’s Sport, Exclusive and Untamed trims might just have something extra to offer you.

On the outside, the MINI Countryman’s Sport trim digs deep into MINI’s rich racing heritage. Chilli Red paint is amplified by a black contrast roof and mirror caps for a truly head-turning display, while a wealth of John Cooper Works styling cues – including 18-inch alloy wheels and an aerodynamic body kit – give it that ultimate stand-out look.

Inside, the John Cooper Works theme continues with sports seats, Piano Black trim, a Walknappa steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, Anthracite headlining, a leather gearshift lever and stunning John Cooper Works door sill finishers. Finally, sport suspension gives your MINI Countryman Sport the engaging handling to back up its looks.

If you rank luxurious comfort above all else, the MINI Countryman’s Exclusive trim might be more to your taste. Alongside its Enigmatic Black paint with silver roof and mirror caps, you get a choice of 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside you’ll find luxurious Lounge leather sports seats and a soft Walknappa steering wheel finished with ‘MINI Yours’ badging.

Finally, the MINI Countryman Untamed Edition adds head-turning Momentum Grey exterior paint, rugged ALL4 exterior styling and roof rails finished in black, along with 18-inch Untamed Spoke-alloy wheels in stunning two-tone finish and a wealth of ‘Untamed’ badging inside.

More efficiency? More performance? Your pick…

Bred equally for big adventures and everyday life, the MINI Countryman offers a range of punchy yet fuel-efficient petrol engines that perfectly blend driving fun with low running costs. The Cooper offers a peppy 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to MINI’s smooth Steptronic seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver 136hp and 220Nm of torque, all while offering up to 44.1mpg (WLTP combined).

Next, Cooper S and Cooper S ALL4 all-wheel-drive models use a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a Steptronic Sport seven-speed double-clutch transmission to offer 178hp, 280Nm and a sub eight-second 0-62mph sprint.

MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid: more of both worlds

The jewel in the MINI Countryman’s range is the Plug-in Hybrid. Boasting a wealth of additional tech and styling features as standard, its advanced 8.8kWh battery and punchy 1.5-litre petrol engine combine to offer 220hp and 385Nm of torque and – crucially – up to 29.8 miles of all-electric range (perfect for the daily commute) and up to 156.9mpg (WLTP combined) to help keep those daily running costs down.

Charging is easy thanks to the MINI eDrive Services that help you locate public chargers, monitor charging status and even initiate charging from your smartphone, while MINI Charging gives you access to thousands of public chargers across the country through the use of just one RFID card or via the mobile app.

John Cooper Works: the MINI Countryman with even more thrills

Last (but by no means least) there’s the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works, for those who want to add a little more spice to their big adventures. With 306hp and 450Nm of torque from its 2.0-litre MINI TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder and eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the Countryman dispatches 0-62mph in a staggering 5.1 seconds.

Under the skin, sport suspension, ALL4 all-wheel-drive and a Torsen mechanical differential all work together to deliver true performance car characteristics, while the John Cooper Works sports exhaust adds the perfect rasping symphony to accompany your journey.

On the outside, the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works’ Rebel Green paint works with Piano Black and Chili Red detailing – as well as beefed-up aerodynamics, special badging, Red brake callipers and Black 18-inch John Cooper Works Grip Spoke alloy wheels – to ensure everyone knows you’re driving a true thorough-bred performance car.

Inside, the MINI Countryman John Cooper Works boasts cosseting sports seats with Dinamica and leather upholstery in Carbon Black, as well as a soft and smooth Walknappa steering wheel, Piano Black detailing and a digital cockpit display and navigation system.

More ways to customise your MINI Countryman

MINIs are among the most customisable cars on the road, and the MINI Countryman is no different. To make your MINI Countryman truly unique, you have the choice of 11 vibrant body paints, with a wide array of options for roof and mirror caps in white, black, silver, red and multitone contrast colours, as well as bold bonnet stripes in black, white and silver. 

Inside, there are a rich selection of interior trim materials and upholsteries – ranging from cloth and chequered upholsteries to Dinamica, leatherette and leather. As for tech, the Premium Plus Pack adds a rear-view camera with Parking Assistant, enhanced Bluetooth with wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a crisp Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi system for families looking to blast their favourite tunes, and much more.

Finally, you can enhance your adventures even further with an array of genuine MINI accessories: the only range of products that are actually approved by the team that build the MINI. These include customisation options such as decals, alloy wheels, mirror covers and floor mats, as well as practical options like roof racks, boot storage solutions to help pack more into your adventures, as well as and even more in-car entertainment options for the passengers in the rear.

So, with more space, more off-road capability, more tech as standard and more way to customise your car – along with the added bonus of one year free car insurance* – it’s clear that the MINI Countryman is the SUV to take your family adventures further.

*Terms and conditions, exclusions and further eligibility apply. Offer valid for new MINIs ordered from 1 April to 30 June 2023 and registered by 29 December 2023. Offer excludes MINI John Cooper Works and Electric models.

