Promoted | Exploring the wild in the Vauxhall Crossland X

Meet the Fishers – mum Jo, dad Kris, Millie (aged 9) and Eva (aged 5). They love the great outdoors, spending as much time as they can exploring the woods and beaches near their home on the Yorkshire coast. But the one thing they’ve never done – and have always wanted to do – is go wild camping.
That’s why we gave the Fishers a Vauxhall Crossland X for the weekend, asking them to fill its spacious luggage bay to the brim with all they needed for rockpooling, games on the beach and nights under the stars. Find out how they got on.
[EMBED ‘OUTDOOR ESCAPE’ VIDEO HERE]
To find out more about the Vauxhall Crossland X, head to vauxhall.co.uk
Style and features that stand out
The Vauxhall Crossland X’s sleek muscular design – with a choice of bold metallic paints and roof colour combinations, as well as LED daytime running lights with a distinctive signature – marks you out from the rest of the pack.
Inside, the Crossland X is packed with lots of clever features and touches that make everyday driving <and> long journeys easier, more comfortable and safer.
It all starts with an interior that is spacious and flexible enough to fit everything that life – and your family – throws at you, with lots of clever little storage spaces, drinks holders and cubby holes. The Crossland X’s interior is also incredibly durable: perfect for even the muckiest of little monsters.
The large 7-inch infotainment touchscreen is the standout feature on the clean uncluttered dashboard, with smartphone connectivity via USB and Bluetooth letting you use features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as voice control for calls and texts.