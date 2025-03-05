The world’s largest engines

Saying that engines come in different sizes is like saying it’s a long walk from Canada to Chile.

Depending on your definition of the word ‘engine’, the smallest consists of something the size of a speck of dust, while others are so enormous a healthy adult could easily fit in one cylinder.

In this feature we’ll be concentrating on the chunkier ones. House rules: with one unavoidable exception, each of them has powered a vehicle which can be driven on the road, and anything significantly under 8.0 liters is too tiddly for us to be bothered with: