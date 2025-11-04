The golden age of the rear-engine car

Weight, cost and packaging constraints drove several car-makers towards the rear-engined layout after the second world war. In his book, Fiat engineer Dante Giacosa explained why the Italian firm adopted the configuration for the Fiat 600 and then the Fiat 500 (pictured).

“The decisive element deciding me in favour of the rear engine-transmission arrangement was cost. The front arrangement was attractive because of the technical advantages presented by front-wheel drive, and even more because of the space it would leave free for the coachwork, but it would have made an economy model of the size we aimed at much more expensive than the rear-engined arrangement.”

Though he speaks only on behalf of Fiat, his reasoning explains why most mainstream car-makers adopted a rear-engined layout. The configuration began rising in popularity well before the 600 made its debut in 1955, though, as we’ll see: