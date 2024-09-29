Used sports cars that should go up in value

Values of most classic cars have shot up over the past few years, but there are some that the market has either overlooked, or have the potential to rise significantly further.If you want to join us in the crystal ball gazing, tell us what you’d have added to the list – we’re sure there are more classics out there that deserve a higher profile. We include guide pricing, and we start with the cheapest and work our way up:

Please be aware of any forthcoming ULEZ plans in your area that might impact your use of older vehicles