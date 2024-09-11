The triumphs and disasters of nameplate revivals

Sometimes, a car manufacturer taps into some of its best cars of yesteryear, hoping to resurrect the magic of its iconic nameplates. Many of these revivals are fitting tributes to the original, worthy of carrying on the nameplate. Others fall criminally short, and are unable to recapture the spirit and essence of the past.

In this list, we go over 10 classic nameplates and their revivals, dubbing them “winners” or “losers.” Join us as we delve into whether these reincarnated classics live up to their storied legacies.