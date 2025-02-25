Same car, different names: the most badge-engineered cars

GM T-Car (1974) – 13 MODELS

It is probably only fitting that General Motors wins this competition. After all it’s arguably been in the badge engineering game since it began in 1908, and most definitely since the early 1930s.

The front-drive Kadett was nothing on its rear-drive predecessor, the GM T Series first launched in 1974. Spurred on by the oil crisis which saw fuel prices skyrocket, General Motors wanted to make a small car that could be sold everywhere, under any brand name and any nameplate. And in that they seemed to succeed, using the car - with minor physical changes - under a bewildering 20 different names and under 13 brand names.

We can’t include all the names or we’d be here all night but they include the Holden Gemini (Australia & New Zealand), Opel Kadett (Germany), Isuzu I-Mark (Japan), Vauxhall Chevette (UK) and Chevrolet Chevette (US & Canada, pictured) and also including under some very obscure brand-names including Saehan (Korea), Aymesa (Ecuador), Grumett (Uruguay) and San Remo (Venezuela). The T-Series went on being built until 2008, a cool 34-year lifespan.

