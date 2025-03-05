The rarest models made by famous carmakers

Alfa Romeo: 33 Stradale (18 built, 1967-1969)

The 33 Stradale introduced in 1967 took performance to an entirely new level, even for a company like Alfa Romeo that’s firmly rooted in racing. Closely related to the race-winning Tipo 33, it was one of the first supercars thanks in part to a 227bhp V8 engine that lowered its 0-60mph time to under 6sec. Stylists even fitted it with head-turning butterfly doors like the ones McLaren uses today.

Stuffing race-proven technology in a street-legal package came at a high cost and the 33 Stradale was more expensive than the Lamborghini Miura. 18 units were made by hand before production stopped.

Alfa Romeo manufactured 12 examples of the Zagato-designed TZ2 but all were sent directly to the track. As for the 1992-1994 RZ, you’ve to 278 cars to choose from if you’re in the market for one.