The junkyard gems of Valley Auto Wrecking in Thatcher, Arizona

We had called in a couple of times before, and had always been impressed with both quantity and quality. The yard was founded in 1967 and had built up an impressive collection of rot-free cars. However, just prior to our last visit, the owners culled a large number of classics, leaving a lot of empty space. Fortunately, as you can see in these pictures, some of the better cars were spared death by crusher.

The yard is still in business today, but we can’t vouch for how many older vehicles it still has in stock. There certainly aren’t any on its Facebook page anyway. We hope you enjoy looking at these largely rust-free cars as much as we did taking the photos: