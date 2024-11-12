The greatest car collection you’ve never heard of

In October the first Qatar-based Geneva International Motor Show will take place in the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre, and if you're aiming to go, we'd suggest that you take the time to visit the private museum of Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani.

Sheikh Faisal is chairman of one of the country’s largest conglomerate, and his car collection is huge and wide-ranging, and just one part of it is devoted to the vehicles that he has collected over many years. Currently on show are 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles, but another 1000 or so vehicles are hidden away. Within the next couple of years a new museum will open, with all 1200+ exhibits on show, but for now here's a taster of what you can expect to see.