The fate of the cars that returned from the dead

Briton Sydney Allard set up his own company in 1945 in London and produced around 2000 luxury and sporting cars by 1960, like this Allard K3 from 1952.

Later, Allard would offer tuning kits for the Ford Anglia and Classic Capri, but by the late 1960s it was all over. Revisiting a model name used previously, a resurrected Allard showed its J2X Group C racer in 1992, just as the series was abandoned.