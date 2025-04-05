Delectable delights of the world's largest car museum

Private, public and state-owned

The Cité de l’Automobile exists thanks to the Schlumpf brothers. The Swiss-born industrialists began assembling an immense collection during the 1950s. At the time, cars made in the 1920s and the 1930s were considered old and undesirable and many were cheap and the brothers bought hundreds of them, notably Bugattis, peaking at 560 cars or so in total.

They turned part of their spinning mill into a private museum and restoration shop during the 1960s. It was a well-guarded secret; few knew it existed and even fewer visited. Then, Europe’s textile industry took a turn for the worse during the 1970s and the Schlumpf brothers began closing factories and laying off workers.

The collection was discovered by laid-off Schlumpf employees who broke in during a strike. They then opened the collection, which they called the worker’s museum, to the public. The French government kept the cars together by adding the collection to its list of historically-significant monuments. It later bought it for a fraction of its value and opened the museum in its current form in 1982. The brothers spent their remaining days exiled in Switzerland, dying in 1989 and 1992 respectively.