The coolest cars made by non-car makers

Sony unveiled a convincing-looking Tesla rival named Vision-S at the 2020 CES show. At the time the company said it had no plans to go further. But in early January again at CES Sony unveiled the Vision S 02, an SUV based on the earlier saloon.

The new seven-seater boasts twin electric engines, each good for 268bhp, though no target range has yet been mentioned. Intriguingly, on this occasion Sony said that the company "intends to explore entry into the EV market", and it looks like it will do this in concert with Honda. It would not be completely unprecedented for an electronics firm to enter the car market – Samsung had a car-making arm in the ‘90s before selling it to Renault.