Summer used car bargains

Glorious sky, a good road and a great car… We can all dream, but this guide aims to inspire action with a choice of used cars perfect for summer motoring.
From traditional sports cars and grand tourers to fun cars and even 4x4s for when the road runs out, we’ve got ’em all.
We’ve also taken a look at the cars in which you can crash out when the hotels are booked up, or when you just feel like going no further. May the sun be with you!
Mini Cooper Convertible 2016-24
Apart from a shimmy over broken roads, the convertible feels as tough as the hatchback. Roof down and you will be more aware of the 1.5 -litre three-cylinder engine’s low-speed burbling, but it soon smooths out. The popular dual-clutch automatic version is well worth a try. Check that the hood isn’t too rattly when raised.
We found: Mini Cooper Convertible, 2020/70, 27,000 miles, £15,950
Ford Mustang Convertible 2015-24
Frank Bullitt wouldn’t have been seen dead in one, but if you can get past that, the Mustang Convertible is still appealing. The suspension is softer than that of the coupé, and scuttle shake is pronounced, but performance is undimmed and with the fabric roof down you can hear that V8 roar in hi-res.
We found: Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Convertible, 2016/66, 40,000 miles, £22,995
Mercedes C-Class Cabriolet 2016-21
Rorty AMG versions aside, a regular C-Class Cabriolet is a relaxed and relaxing motor – a quality enhanced by the optional air suspension fitted to some cars. Mercedes’ Airscarf system blows hot air onto the back of your neck – welcome when those grey clouds gather.
We found: Mercedes-Benz C300 Cabriolet Sport Premium Plus, 2017/17, 58,000 miles, £16,800
Audi A5 Cabriolet 2017-24
Not the most exciting soft-top you can buy but handsome, refined and beautifully built. Common sense says you should choose one of the efficient diesel versions, but with the roof down and the sun shining, petrol power suits it better.
We found: Audi A5 Cabriolet 2 .0 TFSI Quattro S Line S Tronic, 2019/69, 66,000 miles, £24,500
Porsche Boxster 2012-16
Lighter, stiffer and faster than its predecessors, the third-generation Boxster is probably close to the top of most soft-top fanciers’ wish lists. Autocar awarded it five stars. We’ve chosen the 3.4 S version here, but the regular 2.7 is a decent alternative and more wallet-friendly.
We found: Porsche Boxster 3.4 S PDK, 2013/63, 51,000 miles, £27,500
Jaguar F-Type Convertible 2013-24
More than 10 years on, the beautifully proportioned F-Type still turns heads. The 5.0 -litre V8 version is a riot but the 3.0 -litre V6 places fewer demands on a chassis tuned more for fun than seat-of-the-pants thrills.
We found: Jaguar F-Type Convertible 3.0 V6 S, 2015/64, 41,000 miles, £24,995
Audi TT Roadster 2015-23
The Mk3 is the TT we’re highlighting for its modern looks, advanced tech, strong performance and impressive refinement. Beware boggo versions.
We found: Audi TT Roadster 2 .0 TFSI Sport, 2021/21, 19,000 miles, £23,500
Mercedes SLK 2004-10
The second generation SLK improved on the original with a galvanised body and properly resolved suspension. The 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine in the 200 is supercharged, but we’d take the 350.
We found: Mercedes-Benz SLK 350, 2006/06, 58,000 miles, £5950
BMW 4 Series Convertible 2014-20
Thanks to its metal folding roof, this is a genuine year-round car. It’s heavy, so choose one of the larger engines over the regular 2.0 -litre petrols and diesels. Its character is better suited to six cylinders, anyway.
We found: BMW 435i Convertible, 2015/65, 42,000 miles, £16,995
Fiat 124 Spider 2016-18
The current Mazda MX-5 is an obvious choice here, but its Italian cousin is more characterful and better value. The ride is a little softer but it feels more composed, and the 1.4 -litre turbo engine is laggy at low revs but soon starts working.
We found: Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso, 2018/18, 37,000 miles, £12,490
Maserati Grancabrio 2010 -19
Here’s a rather nice express, with the added bonus of a delicious soundtrack from a charismatic 4.7-litre V8. It’s a long car, so the cabin is a genuine four-seater. If your budget will allow, go for a post-2013 facelift car with the improved automatic gearbox.
We found: Maserati Grancabrio, 2015/15, 64,000 miles, £28,995
Bentley Continental GTC 2006-11
Few cars satisfy the definition of a grand tourer better than a convertible Conti. Prices for the first generation begin at around £15,000, but £20,000 buys you a good night’s sleep. It should come as no surprise that the 6.0 -litre W12 drinks fuel, but you’ll be delighted by how agile the car is, thanks to four-wheel drive.
We found: Bentley Continental GTC W12, 2007/56, 49,000 miles, £20,999
Ferrari 456 1992-97
Doubtless you will want to lock it away, except that Ferrari always intended the 456 to be a daily driver. You will be lucky to find anything worth having below £35,000, although we met someone who bought a stunner at auction last year for £28,000. No one else was interested.
We found: Ferrari 456 GTA, 1996, 28,000 miles, £39,995
Mercedes SL 2012-20
Here’s a grand tourer with the accent on comfort and luxury rather than sporting prowess. The gearbox, steering and brakes are a little too ponderous for that. Otherwise, it’s smooth, refined and beautifully finished and appointed.
We found: Mercedes-Benz SL 350, 2013/13, 47,000 miles, £16,750
Mercedes S-Class Cabriolet 2016-20
Rather than being ‘just’ a roofless S-Class limo, this is a separate model in its own right. It has two doors rather than four, and the interior, which is already luxurious in the limo, borders on glamorous. There may be a little shimmy over nasty ruts, but otherwise it’s a surprisingly sporty car.
We found: Mercedes-Benz S560 Cabriolet AMG Line, 2019/69, 40,000 miles, £54,000
Porsche 911 Cabriolet 2005-12
Post-2009 facelift versions of the 997-generation 911 are a better bet for their raft of improvements, most notably direct injection, revised suspension and optional PDK gearbox in place of the Tiptronic S unit. Noisy but thrilling.
We found: Porsche 911 3.6 Carrera Cabriolet PDK, 2010/10, 63,000 miles, £33,990
Jaguar XK Convertible 2006-15
We’ve plumped for the XK over the earlier XK8 because of its corrosion-resistant body. From 2009, it was improved by a new 5.0 -litre V8 engine and a mildly refreshed interior. Otherwise, whether pre- or post-facelift, an XK Convertible is a deeply satisfying grand tourer that’s good value for money.
We found: Jaguar XK 5.0 V8 Convertible, 2011/11, 40,000 miles, £17,950
Dacia Jogger 2022-
This seven-seat MPV can transform into a mini camper van thanks to the Sleep Pack that Dacia will sell you for £1400. It converts the load space into a two-metre-long ‘double’ bed complete with mattress, storage area and blackout blinds. Simply flatten the middle trio of seats, remove the rear pair and slide in the bed frame. Add the optional tailgate tent and you have a home away from home.
We found: Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe Expression, 2023/73, 21,500 miles, £15,499
Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer 2018-22
Once you’ve worked out how to fold its rear and middle seats away, the Grand C4 Spacetourer rewards you with 2181 litres of uncluttered living accommodation. Redcote Leisure can supply a universal camper conversion kit that should fit this big MPV, but asks that customers supply detailed measurements to be sure. Alternatively, as owners’ posts on Facebook demonstrate, there’s enough space for a couple of camp beds inside.
We found: Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer 1.5 BlueHDi Flair, 2019/69, 44,000 miles, £12,990
VW ID Buzz Cargo 2022-
Volkswagen probably invented motorised wild camping with the Type 2. The ID Buzz Cargo brings the story bang up to date, with aftermarket camper conversions of the commercial variant of VW’s retro-styled electric people carrier now being offered by independent companies. Among them is Love Campers, whose E-Chamonix single-or double-bed conversion costs from £20,400 (donor vehicle not included). Modifications include side windows, a kitchenette, a hob and a fridge.
We found: Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo 77kWh 1st Edition, 2024/24, 5000 miles, £44,000
Skoda Superb Estate 2015-24
The current Superb Estate can be specified with an optional family package with a ‘sleep aid’ function: rear headrests with forward- facing side arms. Pillows are an effective substitute in this previous- generation model, but either way, when sleepiness really takes hold, the load area is easily long and wide enough for a couple of six-footers to stretch out for the night.
We found: Skoda Superb Estate 2 .0 TDI SE L Executive, 2017/17, 40,000 miles, £14,800
Citroën Berlingo Multispace 2008-18
Its boxy proportions, high roof and option of removable seats make the Berlingo (and its siblings and rivals, like the Mercedes Citan, VW Caddy, Vauxhall Combo and Ford Tourneo) an excellent basis for a mini camper. Plenty of firms convert such MPVs, including Simple Campervans and Redcote Leisure. Prices range from £300 self-fit kits to around £2200 for the full package, including electrics.
We found: Citroën Berlingo Multispace 1.6 BlueHDi XTR, 2016/66, 45,000 miles, £10,800
Subaru Outback 2014-19
Its name conjures up images of long drives through Australia’s vast interior, but here we’re thinking of places closer to home, such as the North Coast 500 in the Scottish Highlands, where the Scoobie’s impressive ability to delve deep into the glens may come in useful. That it can do so is thanks to its enhanced ride height, symmetrical four-wheel drive system and active torque vectoring. Its 2000-litre load bay will swallow your camping gear too.
We found: Subaru Outback 2.0D SE Premium Lineartronic, 2016/66, 95,000 miles, £6950
Land Rover Defender 1990-2016
The modern Defender is surely too expensive to risk near a beach or up against hedgerows, so we’ve gone with its more utilitarian predecessor instead. The five-cylinder diesel engine fitted from 1998 is easy to maintain and parts are readily available. Seek one fitted with a replacement, galvanised chassis by a firm such as Richards Chassis.
We found: Land Rover Defender 90 2 .5 Td5, 2000/W, 145,000 miles, £16,000
Ford Ranger 2011-22
Capable off road, thanks to its generous ground clearance, four-wheel drive system, almost class-leading wading depth and impressive approach and departure angles, the Ranger is surprisingly good to drive on road, too. The four-door, double-cab body style means the whole family can enjoy the fun.
We found: Ford Ranger 2 .2 TDCi 160PS 4WD Double Cab Limited Auto, 2017/17, 90,000 miles, £13,990
Jeep Wrangler 2006-18
The quintessential Jeep model is unexceptional on the road, where its soft suspension, chunky tyres and imprecise steering are out of their depth, but these failings become attributes off road, where it impresses no end. Choose the longer five-door version for its greater convenience.
We found: Jeep Wrangler 2.8 CRD Sahara 5dr Auto, 2011/11, 75,000 miles, £16,500
Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 2012-18
Enthusiasts turn up their noses at this flawed homage to the Type 1, but on a sunny day with the roof down, we challenge them to keep that frown.
We found: Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet 1.4 TSI Design, 2013/63, 46,000 miles, £9500
Saab 9-3 Convertible 2002-12
Colin Goodwin recently wrote in praise of his own 2004 9-3 Convertible in Autocar for its smooth and economical engine, communicative steering and, apart from a broken fuel pump and failed heat seating, reliability. He might also have said the four-seat Swede is classy, nicely understated and terrific value for money.
We found: Saab 9-3 Convertible 2 .0T Jet, 2006/06, 79,000 miles, £2295
Abarth 595C 2009-24
There are more accomplished small sports cars out there, but few have the charm of the hot Fiat 500. The ride is horribly choppy but the car is nimble and its exhaust burbles merrily – a quality best heard in this roll-back-roof version, which feels as stiff as the hard top.
We found: Abarth 595C 1.4 T-Jet 140, 2015/65, 45,000 miles, £7000
Caterham Seven 1973-
With almost as little weather protection as a motorcycle but just as much fun, Sevens were made for summer. If it’s your first, choose the 600cc Suzuki-engined 160 (pictured) or a Ford Sigma-engined SV (the SV has a longer, wider and less-cramped body).
We found: Caterham Seven 1.8 Roadsport SV, 2002/52, 32,000 miles, £15,995
Austin/Rover Mini 1984-2000
Despite being slow, noisy and uncomfortable by today’s standards, we’d be very surprised if an Austin/Rover Mini failed to put a joyous smile on the faces of both its occupants and passersby. Corrosion, oil leaks and a worn transmission are common problems, so buy with caution.
We found: Austin Mini 1.0 Mayfair, 1986/D, 48,000 miles, £10,000
Mazda MX-5 2005-15
Summer driving fun doesn’t come much more affordable than with an MX-5. We might have a chosen the Mk2, but ultimately, we’re going with the Mk3 because it’s newer, comfier and more generously equipped. The 2.0 -litre engine has a timing chain, so that’s one less thing to worry about.
We found: Mazda MX-5 2 .0 i Sport, 2007/57, 82 ,000 miles, £3000
MGF 1995-2002
Birmingham’s mid-engined rival to the MX-5 is huge fun to drive. A steal, too, but only if it’s in good condition. Quality was improved with the 1999 facelift, but all models can suffer from corrosion and mechanical issues. A tired cambelt, engine leaks, corroded subframes and electrical issues can blight ownership, so shop carefully.
We found: MGF 1.8i, 1999/V, 60,500 miles, £1950
Smart Roadster 2003-07
Very light (790kg), powered by a rear-mounted, 698cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 80bhp, and with plastic body panels and a galvanised Tridion safety cell, the Smart Roadster is a sophisticated little thing. It’s also a blast on country roads despite being automatic-only. Check oil changes have been done every 7000 miles, the turbo doesn’t pulse at around 70mph in top and the rear brakes aren’t seized.
We found: Smart Roadster 0.7, 2005/05, 99,000 miles, £2000
Ford StreetKa 2003-06
Despite being a convertible, the two-seat StreetKa is as fun to drive as the excellent Ka city hatchback on which it’s based. Amazingly, there’s little body flex, and performance wasn’t impacted by the additional strengthening. Catch one while you can.
We found: Ford StreetKa 1.6 Ice, 2006/06, 45,000 miles, £1995
Alfa Romeo Spider 1996-2004
Galvanised and with extensive use of plastic for the panels, few GTV-era Spiders are spoiled by corrosion. With multi-link rear suspension and a 150bhp 2.0 -litre engine, it makes a decent fist of a good road too. The timing belt needs changing every 30,000 miles, check the rear subframe isn’t worn and make sure there are no electrical issues.
We found: Alfa Romeo Spider 2 .0 Twin Spark, 1998/R, 49,000 miles, £3000
Testing a drop-top
In addition to the mechanical, bodywork, mileage and history checks that you should do on used cars, there are some specific to convertibles.
It might be hard to imagine a seller allowing you to do this, but hosing down the car or even running it through a car wash are two ways to check how watertight the roof is. Otherwise, check beneath carpets for rust and examine seats for water stains. On older cars, you may just have to accept some leaks.
If the roof is powered, make sure it opens and closes without fault. During the test drive, find a bad road surface and check how bearable you find the level of scuttle shake and general body flex. On the same stretch, drive the car with the hood up to see how badly it rattles.
Also, some insurers take a dim view of soft-tops, so shop around and compare quotes.
