19 interesting French luxury barges

Before the second world war, French companies built many of the world’s most luxurious cars.

Prestigious names like Bugatti, Delage, Delahaye and Salmson thrived in their home country and abroad. Profitably making luxury saloons became much more difficult after the war.

Petrol was rationed, the French economy was slow and the government began collecting a stiff tax on what it classified as non-essential goods. The class didn’t experience a true revival until the 1960s.

From the lame to the great, join us as we look at the luxury saloons made b French carmakers between 1960 and around 2020: