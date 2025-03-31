The biggest flops in automotive history

Shifting market trends led Ford to the creation of the Edsel brand as an upper-medium contender for the likes of Buick and Pontiac. Company president Henry Ford II (pictured right) was persuaded to name it after his father, Henry Ford’s only son, who died in 1943. The Edsel was aimed at offering a bit of luxury and glamour at a more affordable price than Ford’s own Lincoln brand. This included establishing a dedicated Edsel sales network.

However, customers stayed away in their droves, put off by the Edsel’s fussy looks and despite a huge marketing push by Ford in the year preceding its launch. Billed as a car of the future, the Edsel featured innovative ideas such as warning lights for low oil level and engine temperature, as well as the Teletouch push button gear selector. Initial sales were acceptable, if a bit below expectations, but they dropped significantly in following years – not helped by a nasty recession that saw the wider car market fall by 50% - and the Edsel was dropped in late 1960 after Ford is reckoned to have lost $350 million , or $2.4 billion in today’s money.

PICTURE: 1958 Edsel Citation Convertible