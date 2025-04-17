The best-looking Fords ever sold

The utilitarian simplicity of the Ford Model T that went on sale in 1908 barely changed throughout the car’s long life. Its clean lines established the general layout and style of most cars to come for the next three decades with flowing wings, prominent radiator, and the engine at the front.

Loathe to spend money on unnecessary development, Ford kept the Model T as basic as it could get away with. As a result, the price came actually down during its production life and it helped Ford produce more than 15 million by the time the last T rolled off the line in 1927.