All the most important new cars coming soon

Mercedes-AMG is preparing to launch a hardcore, 600bhp-plus V8-powered CLE Coupé. The new high-performance CLE is the second model in AMG’s exclusive Mythos series, following the open-top SL 63-based PureSpeed that was launched in 2024. It's currently undergoing winter testing in prototype form in Sweden and is planned to go into limited production later in 2026 ahead of a start to sales and customer deliveries in 2027.

Described as “extreme”, the CLE Mythos marks a decisive return to V8 power for AMG's mid-sized coupé and follows the controversial reception for the four-cylinder plug-in hybrid drivetrain in the latest C63.