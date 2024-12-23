I was the lucky devil who got a night at the spectacular Maybourne Riviera hotel in Monte Carlo back in June for the press launch of the McLaren Artura Spider.

But because Woking has rolled the same mechanical updates designed for the Spider - extra power from the freer-revving V6, stiffer engine mounts, new adaptive dampers and new a engine-sound symposer system - onto the regular coupé, it was that car that I came away from the launch keenest to drive.

The chance came at Cadwell Park at the end of October, where the Artura didn’t disappoint. If you've read this year's running of our Britain’s Best Driver’s Car contest, you’ll probably already know as much. But for me, as well as many of the other jurors involved, the Artura’s blend of suppleness, tactility and totally intuitive poise was little short of spellbinding across those three days.

Yes, it was by far the most powerful car at BBDC and the only really thoroughbred mid-engined contender, so you could say it was an odds-on prospect. But the way it simply blew away the rest of that grid, for lap pace but also supremely accessible and enjoyable road composure, is a towering tribute to McLaren.

It also feels like a bit of a vindication of faith and perseverance, too. I went on the original, much-delayed press launch of the Artura in 2022, where I witnessed the track car I’d just been driving come close to going up in flames.

The episode actually led to the car’s intercooler being redesigned, which I’ve since discovered was only one of several technical problems it had.

Dare we believe those problems are now behind the car? I certainly hope so. Because for me, more than either the 750S or GTS, this is best series-production model that McLaren currently makes.