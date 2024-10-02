In a recent LinkedIn article, Richard Branson identified kindness as one of the three pillars of great leadership, along with leading from the front and decision-making.

This set me thinking.

Is there room for kindness in a sector like the automotive industry, where change and disruption is constant, M&A activity is rife and things are rarely business as usual?

Is kindness even desirable in a leader when, as a director, you have a statutory responsibility to act in the best interests of the company?

If your cost base is running out of control, you can’t keep employees in post simply because it’s the kind thing to do.