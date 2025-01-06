What kind of leadership will be required to navigate the dynamic transformation of the automotive industry over the next 15 years, and what can organisations do to develop the leaders of the future?

These are incredibly important questions being faced by businesses now across the sector – and ones I hope to answer in a new report, Vision 2040, which will be published on the Ennis & Co Group website later this month.

The report provides a window into the thoughts of 20 senior industry leaders representing key verticals across the automotive industry: OEM, national sales company, retail, supply chain and R&D funding.