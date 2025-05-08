Do you believe in real-life NPCs? Sorry, to explain: there’s an only semijoking theory online that ‘non-player characters’, which simply and unconsciously follow a coded set pattern, have escaped the confines of video games.

And I do reckon that a lot of evidence can be gathered to back up the theory – not least from British roads.

The Volkswagen Tiguan has been the bestselling Volkswagen model globally since 2019, shifting many millions of them in that time.

Indeed, I started seeing third-generation examples everywhere mere months after it went on sale. But I’ve yet to meet a car lover who can convincingly explain why, making me wonder if it’s NPCs buying all these SUVs.

But what is it about this particular one that inspires such excitement in so many non-enthusiasts that they gladly pay extra to have it over that legendary all-rounder, the Volkswagen Golf?

Looks? Handling? Performance? Practicality? None of those aspects seems much better to me on paper. If anything, on first impression, they all seem to be slightly worse (and actually, to be brutally honest, I think this Tiguan looks less appealing than the previous one).

And my road tester colleagues adjudged it to be competitive with its direct rivals but no better than that. So perhaps we really can blame the whim of whoever coded this game we call life? Yes, this demands a thorough investigation.

My new Tiguan is specified in sporty R-Line trim. That would have worried me, given that you can always expect bigger wheels (20in in this case and curiously named after the city of Leeds) to hamper a car’s ride comfort, but thankfully the optional Dynamic Driving Package has been fitted here too, including Dynamic Chassis Control Pro, so I can soften the damping to counteract that at least somewhat.