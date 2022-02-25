Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

It has been a long two years for European Tesla fans. The Model Y has been on the road in the US since 2020, but only now has the compact SUV arrived here.

Based on the Tesla Model 3 saloon, the Model Y adds a degree of practicality, a chunkier stance and a heftier price. Starting at £54,990, the Long Range tested here is one of two variants, beside the £64,990 Performance.

It uses the same battery pack as the Model 3, at an estimated 75kWh (Tesla is notoriously coy about capacities), which supplies energy to two motors, positioned at the front and rear, for 434bhp and 424lb ft of torque.

That’s good enough for 0-62mph in a rapid 4.8sec – streets ahead of the 6.9sec of the Kia EV6.