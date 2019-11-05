Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI 115 2019 UK review

What is it?
The Skoda Kamiq is the newest member of the Volkswagen Group’s family of teeny-tiny SUVs, joining the likes of the Seat Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross in this fashionable new corner of the car market.
As with its relatives - not to mention the Skoda Scala hatch, which is effectively the same thing but closer to the ground and with a different face - the Kamiq is based on VAG’s MQB-A0 supermini architecture. So you get MacPherson strut-type suspension up front and a torsion beam at the rear, while a small-capacity engine drives the front wheels exclusively.
In the case of our top-spec SEL test car, the engine in question is a 1.0-litre three-pot that's paired with a six-speed manual ‘box. It develops 114bhp and 148lb ft, and enables the Kamiq to sprint from 0-62mph in a leisurely 9.9sec.
This is an engine we’ve sampled before, so it’s unlikely we’re in for any surprises as to how effectively it performs. But, as that test drive took place in France, this is our first chance to give the Kamiq a proper shakedown back on home soil.
Its Scala sibling is slightly larger than the class norm and, on its standard, passive, suspension, exhibits an occasionally patchy ride. This comes as proof that VW Group’s supermini architecture could only be stretched so far in terms of the ride refinement and comfort the platform can offer. Similar to the Scala, the Kamiq is larger than its Seat and Volkswagen counterparts, but this particular Kamiq is fitted with Skoda’s optional Sport Chassis Control adaptive damping. Can this help avoid the pitfalls that troubled the hatch on British roads?
Daniel Joseph
Meh...
Highly competent, yet so much duller than a Yeti. Shame.
xxxx
Ditto
As to expecting 'panoramic roof and keyless entry' being wanted items as standard for this model, I'd say the opposite as I'd prefer not to have them included regardless of the saving of around £1,300'ish.
scotty5
How much !!!
£27780 less alloys which is the only option you'd forgo, makes the price £27200. For a 1L city car?
Perhaps it's just me or has the world really gone bonkers? The depreciation on that thing must be eye-watering. Why would anyone overlook the cheaper VW T-Cross in favour of this is beyond me.
