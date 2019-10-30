Renault Clio 130 RS Line 2019 UK review

Instead, this car is more about offering quite a lot of equipment for the money, all of which wrapped up in a stylish, eye-catching exterior - a job it does very well indeed. In addition to the arsenal of active safety equipment that’s standard across the Clio range, RS Line cars get a large 9.3in touchscreen infotainment system with all mod-cons; LED headlights with automatic high and low-beam function; a rear-view camera and front parking sensors; and a moodier, sportier-feeling interior treatment.

That interior is one of the new Clio’s highlights. Not only does it look sharp and modern, greater use of soft-touch plastics mean it feels far better than its predecessor too. Adjustability is great, ease of use generally excellent - though the sharp new screen can lack some responsiveness at times. Space in the second row is a touch miserly - particularly when it comes to headroom - but the 391-litre boot is a class-leading effort from Renault.

It handles well, too. Really quite well, in fact, possibly even as well as a Fiesta. It turns in sharply and with little delay, with its suspension working well to dole out body roll in a fashion that won’t cause undue alarm. Front end grip is strong, too, and it responds keenly to being steered on the throttle. That said, the steering is a touch numb and could do with a degree more heft to be properly confidence inspiring.

Ride quality is par for the course, in that it’s prone to similar levels of choppiness at speed on cracked and battered country roads as its supermini compatriots. It certainly isn’t uncomfortable, however, though a Volkswagen Polo does a better job of authoritatively sanding down sharper intrusions.

As for the engine, it pulls strongly from below 2000rpm and continues to do so right up to the far reaches of the rev range. Renault says it’ll hit 62mph from a standstill in 9.0sec, and I’ve no reason to doubt that. However, its flat, nasal four-cylinder drone lacks the character of Ford’s similarly potent 1.0-litre Ecoboost motor. Still, the dual-clutch ‘box responds keenly enough in auto mode, though, strangely, it seems less reactive when you use the paddles.