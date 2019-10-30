Renault Clio 130 RS Line 2019 UK review

What is it?
For now, this 129bhp Clio RS Line is the sportiest version of Renault’s all new, fifth-generation supermini. A properly souped-up, Fiesta ST-rivalling Renault Sport version will probably come along at some point, though of course Renault’s people would neither confirm nor deny whether such a car is currently in the pipeline.
Anyway, beneath this new Clio’s svelte, mildly sporting exterior sits an all new platform, and a 1.3-litre four-pot motor. The former is Renault Alliance’s latest CMF-B architecture (the Clio is the first Renault to make use of it), while the latter is the same turbocharged power plant as can be found in the likes of the Captur, Megane and Scenic.
Along with its 129bhp, it develops a hearty 177lb ft at a lowly 1600rpm, all of which is directed to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. While there’s no manual option for this particular engine, the Clio RS Line is also available with a smaller 99bhp 1.0-litre triple, which can be had with a five-speed stick-shift or a CVT.
As for suspension, the RS Line runs the same configuration as lower-order Clios, which is to say it’s got MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam at the rear. So while it might be sporting in appearance, and while it might have a £20,295 list price, it’s not really a bonafide competitor for the likes of the Suzuki Swift Sport or very basic versions of the Fiesta ST.
129bhp 1.3 Pot RS-Line
Deserves a bit more power as the gap to the true RS will be huge. This missing link is made all the worse as the power gap 'down stream' is in effect non-existant.
Missed oppotunity (and don't start me off on not offering a manual)
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
superstevie
Shame there isn't a manual,
Shame there isn't a manual, but I suspect that Renault's marketing will have done this for a reason. Perhaps there won't be many of this engine/spec sold, so to help justify it, they will have gone with 1 gearbox type. Most will probably prefer an auto in this spec, so go with the majority.
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
Will86
Manual v Auto
I don't understand the auto only option. I appreciate what superstevie says but given there is a manual gearbox setup for this engine and it's available in other Renaults, surely it can't be that hard to offer it on the Clio? That would chop probably £1k off and then you've got what could be a nicely setup warm hatch. It'll be fast enough in the real world and a hoot to drive. And if Renault were feeling really generous, the could offer the 160ps version of this engine...
RoryThirkell
Rick Maverick
Allround segment leader
Very, very competent car, provided with modern, athletic looks. Imo Fiesta and Polo pale in comparison. Not the 208 II though.
ewallace1
Renault seem to be on good form
Never ever thought I'd say this but the new Clio and even the new Captur both look smart and have great looking interiors.
They seem to get good reviews too, quite a turnaround. Peugeout no longer make cars that make me want to vomit either. Something good going on in France!
randdy123311
Great
I love this car!!
artill
Whilst i know this car isnt
Whilst i know this car isnt aimed at me, it seems very expensive for a small, modestly powered hatch. Furthermore if i liked everything else about the car, the auto box would stop me buying one.
We continue to be told by car manufacturers that car buyers want to personalise their cars. Yet car makers seem to go the other, and tell us what we want. Apparently we dont want manual gearboxes, 3 door cars, proper hand brakes, but we do want ugly kid glass, and oversized alloys. We dont appear to want a spare wheel either. Let us choose, and maybe more people will buy?
