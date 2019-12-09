Radical Rapture 2019 UK review

You don’t so much step in as hop over the Rapture's broad sidepod, and drop down into a fairly tight cockpit that substitutes a windscreen for a tiny lip of a wind deflector, and offers only four-point belts and a pretty perfunctory arrangement of secondary switchgear controls as creature comforts.

Instrumentation is via a smallish colour LCD display mounted centrally on the dashboard, and underneath that you'll find the line of buttons controlling the car's headlights and heater. Material fit and finish is pretty poor; the upper and lower extremes of our test car's fascia panel wobbled like a cardboard sandwich box, although the parts of it that supported buttons seemed well-enough secured. It would, in short, be a challenge to get as excited about this driving environment as you might the one in a Dallara Stradale. Then again, Radical owners are well used to vehicles whose value is defined squarely by what they do rather than how they look or what they are.

The cockpit's certainly accommodating enough. At 6ft 3in, I was on the outer limit of leg-room provision in the car, and was a little short on outboard elbow room too – although in neither respect was I beyond the bounds of comfort.

The engine fires after rotating the battery isolator and ignition keys and then prodding the starter button. Dry sumped, it needs a few minutes to warm through before it’ll run in anything other than ‘limp’ mode. Even when warm it’s pretty raw and unruly on part throttle, rocking back and forth on its rigid mountings every time you tip into the accelerator pedal travel, and making the gearbox shunt and thrash and whine a bit at low revs.

Suffice it to say that low revs and everyday speeds are pretty plainly not what the Rapture’s powertrain is intended for. Likewise its chassis rides tolerably well on the road but it tramlines around bump and camber in a way that can makes it feel lively indeed on B-roads. Handily, the chances of your concentration dwindling at just about any time when driving this car are rather low.

The Rapture's even livelier on a wintry, wet race track, albeit differently so. 360bhp in something so light makes for no-prisoner-taking outright pace but also, I’m pleased to report, drivability good enough that a pilot equally unfamiliar with car as track can enjoy several sets of wet laps without accident or incident.