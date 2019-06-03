Peugeot 508 SW 1.5 BlueHDI 130 2019 review

Estate body takes the edge off the 508’s style yet doesn’t address all of the car’s practicality limitations
Matt Saunders Autocar
by Matt Saunders
3 June 2019

What is it?

The Peugeot 508 saloon has now been on UK roads for long enough to feel like a familiar sight. That’s normally about when a car maker changes up the model range by adding an estate bodystyle – and, right on cue, along comes the 508 SW.

The 508 plays somewhat fast and loose with the automotive stereotype of the big French family car. It certainly cuts a dash and, as our reviews of higher-end GT versions have confirmed, it can handle pretty well by front-wheel-drive saloon-class standards. But it’s not particularly big or accommodating and doesn’t quite have the laidback, loping ride that some might expect of it.

Extending the 508's roofline and bulking out the boot makes for 530 litres of luggage space behind the back seats and under the loadbay cover, which rises to 1780 litres up to the roof and with the second row of seats folded. Competitive figures both that you’ll need the very biggest wagons in the class to beat.

Meanwhile, all the engines and trim levels you can get on the 508 hatchback are available on an SW also, which means the line-up starts at just under £27,000 with a 129bhp 1.5-litre diesel manual in Active trim and winds its way up to a 221bhp 1.6-litre turbo petrol auto First Edition priced at a whisker under £41,000.

Driven this week

Our first UK taste of the 508 SW came in a mid-range GT Line car with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and an auto 'box.

What's it like?

The 508 is somewhat less visually appealing, to these eyes at least, as a wagon than it is as a hatchback. That, we suppose, is a compliment for the job Gilles Vidal’s team did earlier, although it bucks the emerging trend by which the estate or ‘shooting brake’ version of any new executive option has become the default pick for design aficionados (think Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz CLA and Kia Proceed). It’s not that the 508 makes a bad-looking estate, just that the extended roofline and rear overhang fairly obviously don’t improve its proportions.

On the inside, the car retains the ability to pleasantly surprise you with its quietly lavish trim materials, its widescreen infotainment system and digital instruments. The leather seats look more comfortable than they feel, however, being a bit short in the squab, uneven in the cushion and given to poking you in the shoulder blades rather than enveloping you with comfortable support.

The estate conversion hasn’t done anything to increase occupant space up front, which should surprise precisely no-one. The 508 SW will therefore seem tighter than the average mid-sized saloon to drivers of above-average height, with a seat that seems to perch you a little higher than you’d like and a roofline that plunges a little too close to your scalp for comfort. In the second row, the squeeze gets tighter still; the 508’s back seats offer pretty mean accommodation for adults, although there’s enough for kids, and while the SW bodystyle eases the head room limitation, it shares the same wheelbase as the hatchback, so leg room’s no better. There are Isofix child seat points on the front passenger seat and the outer back ones, though, and all come as standard.

The better news is that Peugeot makes a better fist of providing a practical loadbay here. The 508 SW has a low loading sill and a flat floor with no lip to lift stuff over, an underfloor cubby in which to store the sliding loadbay cover when you need to remove it and second-row seats that split 60:40 as you look at them from the boot opening – the more useful way around for through-loading as far as right-hand-drive markets are concerned.

The boot is long. Lashing points in each corner are standard; if you want boot rails with adjustable tethering hooks or a restraint net to prevent stuff from sliding forwards into the passenger compartment, you’ll need an upper-spec GT or First Edition model to get them as standard, or to pay extra to get them as an option lower down the range.

PSA’s 1.5-litre turbodiesel doesn’t sound like a particularly enticing engine for a car of this size and type, but it does a respectable job here – combined, as it is, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s certainly not the noisy, ever-straining act you might expect it to be. Torque of 221lb ft turns out to be enough to keep the car mooching along in give-and-take traffic just fine when it’s juggled by the slick, smart-shifting transmission.

The engine stays fairly quiet and smooth for a four-pot diesel – until, that is, you’re asking for everything it can give. At that point, when overtaking and generally hurrying only, the 508 SW does begin to feel a bit slow, and with a family and baggage aboard, it would feel slower still. But performance doesn’t really seem limited on part-throttle or indeed most of the time.

Judge that performance in combination with the fuel economy this car can achieve, in fact, and you might be well satisfied with it. You have to drive hard not to average 50mpg on the road. On a longer route and under a moderate style, an indicated 60mpg is easily possible.

It’s a shame that the ride and handling aren’t quite so creditable, then – at least, they weren’t in the particularly case of our test car which, because it was in GT Line trim, didn’t come with the adaptive dampers available on other derivatives but did have the 508’s very biggest 19in alloy wheels.

Rolling refinement is average at best on those on those rims, which kick up a lot of road roar while offering too much in the way of unsprung mass and too little in the way of tyre sidewall to make for the sort of supple ride comfort you’ll likely want from this sort of car.

The 508 SW handles with good accuracy and precision and has good lateral body control. It steers more intuitively than other Peugeots featuring that same divisive i-Cockpit control layout, too, with weight better matched to its directness, provided you use Sport driving mode. But vertical body control can be a bit fussy, wooden and short-of-travel over less smooth roads and bump absorption is not all you’d want it to be.

The only other bugbear to report of the 508 SW's touring manners concern its electronic driver aids. It comes with an adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance as options on mid-grade cars. The former can occasionally be quite slow and abrupt when reacting to changing traffic conditions ahead and doesn’t prevent you from undertaking, while the latter can feel too much like it’s wrestling control away entirely and is more flakey than rival systems we’ve tested. As such, neither system really feels like it’s genuinely taking much strain out of a long-distance journey.

Should I buy one?

Simply put, you’ll want to avoid this combination of optional alloy wheel and suspension configuration. A GT car with adaptive suspension as standard or a lower-spec car with it fitted as an option might deal with bigger rims better. Equally, an Allure on 17in wheels ought to ride more quietly and with greater, more supple calm.

Before you get that far, of course, you’ll need to satisfy yourself that the 508 SW is the right car to meet your particular tastes and family transport requirements. And our hunch is that, whatever those tastes or needs may be, there will be one or two others that do it better. A fairly big boot doesn’t quite redeem a car that leaves a bit to be desired for practicality in other ways, and slick, fairly agile handling that comes at the cost of ride comfort probably isn’t what you’ll be looking for here either.

Peugeot 508 SW 1.5 BlueHDI 130 GT Line auto specification

Where Surrey, UK Price £31,495 On sale Now Engine 4 cyls in line, 1499cc, turbo, diesel Power 129bhp at 3750rpm Torque 221lb ft at 1750rpm Gearbox 8-spd automatic Kerb weight 1430kg Top speed 129mph 0-62mph 10.1sec Fuel economy 51.4-58.6mpg (WLTP) CO2 105g/km (WLTP) Rivals Vauxhall Insignia Sport Tourer 1.6 Turbo D, Volvo V60 D3

Comments
Real_sluggo

3 June 2019

Are ya gonna pull the lasses in a peugot?  not really

Are ya gonna look over to your left one day, stopped at a light, and see an RS4 or RS6, and think: "yep... I made the best choice I could. I bought a peugot..." 

Are ya gonna show up at holiday parties and not be let in? Becaause ya bought a peugot?  probably - why chance it. Buy ANYTHING other than the peugot estate and enjoy the Seasons Greetings!

 

QuothTheRaven

3 June 2019
Real_sluggo wrote:

Are ya gonna pull the lasses in a peugot?  not really

Are ya gonna look over to your left one day, stopped at a light, and see an RS4 or RS6, and think: "yep... I made the best choice I could. I bought a peugot..." 

Are ya gonna show up at holiday parties and not be let in? Becaause ya bought a peugot?  probably - why chance it. Buy ANYTHING other than the peugot estate and enjoy the Seasons Greetings!

 

I laughed really hard at this. I think the tester got the wrong combination of spec and transmission though, a stronger engine and smaller wheels and he might have been more impressed. I was.

Real_sluggo

3 June 2019

Ay - I suggest it WASN'T the tester, but the FACTORY... which makes it purposeful. 

Jimbbobw1977

3 June 2019
QuothTheRaven wrote:
Real_sluggo wrote:

Are ya gonna pull the lasses in a peugot?  not really

Are ya gonna look over to your left one day, stopped at a light, and see an RS4 or RS6, and think: "yep... I made the best choice I could. I bought a peugot..." 

Are ya gonna show up at holiday parties and not be let in? Becaause ya bought a peugot?  probably - why chance it. Buy ANYTHING other than the peugot estate and enjoy the Seasons Greetings!

 

I laughed really hard at this. I think the tester got the wrong combination of spec and transmission though, a stronger engine and smaller wheels and he might have been more impressed. I was.

If I saw an RS4 or RS6 next to me I would first be thinking I wonder what  terrible things they sell to be driving that, secondly I might be thinking where did they hire that from, thirdly I might be thinking I wonder how cheap they purchased it for as a write off and how much it cost to repair... whilst thinking that it’s probably already been floored off from the lights being driven in a ridiculous manner.. 

sabre

3 June 2019
Real_sluggo wrote:

Are ya gonna pull the lasses in a peugot?  not really

Are ya gonna look over to your left one day, stopped at a light, and see an RS4 or RS6, and think: "yep... I made the best choice I could. I bought a peugot..." 

Are ya gonna show up at holiday parties and not be let in? Becaause ya bought a peugot?  probably - why chance it. Buy ANYTHING other than the peugot estate and enjoy the Seasons Greetings!

Not peugot but poogoat

xxxx

3 June 2019

Surprised this combo is even offered. A sporty looking estate car with mismatched suspension/tyres topped off with a slow'ish diesel engine that's strained when pushed.

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Roy88

3 June 2019

Bishop

3 June 2019

Not sure I agree about the styling of the SW vs the Fastback, I think it's at least as good looking.  You'd be mad to go for this wheel/ suspension combo.  I may be mad, or be making myself unattractive with the fairer sex, but I'd rather have this 508SW than the Audi or the Merc, and I think it is better looking than the 3 series, so there!

The car-buying public gets what it deserves, unfortunately ...

artill

3 June 2019
Bishop wrote:

Not sure I agree about the styling of the SW vs the Fastback, I think it's at least as good looking.  You'd be mad to go for this wheel/ suspension combo.  I may be mad, or be making myself unattractive with the fairer sex, but I'd rather have this 508SW than the Audi or the Merc, and I think it is better looking than the 3 series, so there!

I agree the Estate is probably the better looking of the 2 body styles. I like the interior, the red leather looks great. But in true Peugeot style the car is not available with a decent petrol engine with a manual box. And if you want the nice interior you have to have stuff like the oversized wheels and ugly kid glass. And then there is the rather optomistic price. There are just too many reasons not to have a 508

michael knight

3 June 2019

Depressing reading these comments, and the review, where Saunders seems capable of only back-handed compliments, with caveats.

To my eyes it's a great-looking wagon, in the mold of the 156SW, Lexus IS and other less-than 100% practical but stylish wagons.

Probably not the powertrain colour combo i'd go for, but the entirely negative conclusion of the review is harsh.

i'm sure a Skoda/Seat/VW/BMW 320d would do all the pragmatic, practical and rational things better. ..but life's too short for 100% pragmatism.

 

