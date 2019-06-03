Peugeot 508 SW 1.5 BlueHDI 130 2019 review

PSA’s 1.5-litre turbodiesel doesn’t sound like a particularly enticing engine for a car of this size and type, but it does a respectable job here – combined, as it is, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It’s certainly not the noisy, ever-straining act you might expect it to be. Torque of 221lb ft turns out to be enough to keep the car mooching along in give-and-take traffic just fine when it’s juggled by the slick, smart-shifting transmission.
The engine stays fairly quiet and smooth for a four-pot diesel – until, that is, you’re asking for everything it can give. At that point, when overtaking and generally hurrying only, the 508 SW does begin to feel a bit slow, and with a family and baggage aboard, it would feel slower still. But performance doesn’t really seem limited on part-throttle or indeed most of the time.
Judge that performance in combination with the fuel economy this car can achieve, in fact, and you might be well satisfied with it. You have to drive hard not to average 50mpg on the road. On a longer route and under a moderate style, an indicated 60mpg is easily possible.
It’s a shame that the ride and handling aren’t quite so creditable, then – at least, they weren’t in the particularly case of our test car which, because it was in GT Line trim, didn’t come with the adaptive dampers available on other derivatives but did have the 508’s very biggest 19in alloy wheels.
Rolling refinement is average at best on those on those rims, which kick up a lot of road roar while offering too much in the way of unsprung mass and too little in the way of tyre sidewall to make for the sort of supple ride comfort you’ll likely want from this sort of car.
The 508 SW handles with good accuracy and precision and has good lateral body control. It steers more intuitively than other Peugeots featuring that same divisive i-Cockpit control layout, too, with weight better matched to its directness, provided you use Sport driving mode. But vertical body control can be a bit fussy, wooden and short-of-travel over less smooth roads and bump absorption is not all you’d want it to be.
The only other bugbear to report of the 508 SW's touring manners concern its electronic driver aids. It comes with an adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance as options on mid-grade cars. The former can occasionally be quite slow and abrupt when reacting to changing traffic conditions ahead and doesn’t prevent you from undertaking, while the latter can feel too much like it’s wrestling control away entirely and is more flakey than rival systems we’ve tested. As such, neither system really feels like it’s genuinely taking much strain out of a long-distance journey.
Real_sluggo
lasses
Are ya gonna pull the lasses in a peugot? not really
Are ya gonna look over to your left one day, stopped at a light, and see an RS4 or RS6, and think: "yep... I made the best choice I could. I bought a peugot..."
Are ya gonna show up at holiday parties and not be let in? Becaause ya bought a peugot? probably - why chance it. Buy ANYTHING other than the peugot estate and enjoy the Seasons Greetings!
QuothTheRaven
Real_sluggo wrote:
I laughed really hard at this. I think the tester got the wrong combination of spec and transmission though, a stronger engine and smaller wheels and he might have been more impressed. I was.
Real_sluggo
tester
Ay - I suggest it WASN'T the tester, but the FACTORY... which makes it purposeful.
Jimbbobw1977
QuothTheRaven wrote:
If I saw an RS4 or RS6 next to me I would first be thinking I wonder what terrible things they sell to be driving that, secondly I might be thinking where did they hire that from, thirdly I might be thinking I wonder how cheap they purchased it for as a write off and how much it cost to repair... whilst thinking that it’s probably already been floored off from the lights being driven in a ridiculous manner..
sabre
Spelling
xxxx
Combination
Surprised this combo is even offered. A sporty looking estate car with mismatched suspension/tyres topped off with a slow'ish diesel engine that's strained when pushed.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Roy88
New
Bishop
Beauty in the eye of the beholder?
Not sure I agree about the styling of the SW vs the Fastback, I think it's at least as good looking. You'd be mad to go for this wheel/ suspension combo. I may be mad, or be making myself unattractive with the fairer sex, but I'd rather have this 508SW than the Audi or the Merc, and I think it is better looking than the 3 series, so there!
artill
Bishop wrote:
I agree the Estate is probably the better looking of the 2 body styles. I like the interior, the red leather looks great. But in true Peugeot style the car is not available with a decent petrol engine with a manual box. And if you want the nice interior you have to have stuff like the oversized wheels and ugly kid glass. And then there is the rather optomistic price. There are just too many reasons not to have a 508
michael knight
Life in the dull lane
Depressing reading these comments, and the review, where Saunders seems capable of only back-handed compliments, with caveats.
To my eyes it's a great-looking wagon, in the mold of the 156SW, Lexus IS and other less-than 100% practical but stylish wagons.
Probably not the powertrain colour combo i'd go for, but the entirely negative conclusion of the review is harsh.
i'm sure a Skoda/Seat/VW/BMW 320d would do all the pragmatic, practical and rational things better. ..but life's too short for 100% pragmatism.
