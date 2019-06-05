Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2018 long-term review

Back to the top

Unfamiliar A-roads in an unfamiliar A-Class held no terrors for its latest custodian - 1st May 2019

Perfect timing. A stretch that included a decent cross-country drive and a long, sun-drenched Easter weekend coincided with a welcome stint in the editor’s Mercedes A250 AMG Line, and a golden chance to sample a hatch of suitably warm character.

Last time I admitted to some negligence in the cleanliness of my previous Audi A6 Avant, but it turns out I’m not the only one. Still, a couple of hours cleaning off Mr Tisshaw’s grime [road testing assessment by-product, actually… – ed] was well spent, especially with a couple of juniors on hand to ‘help’. Washing a car is always a great way to get to know it, and a couple of thoughts struck as I worked up a frothy lather.

If there’s a better set of twin five-spoke wheels out there, I haven’t seen them. Finished in AMG titanium grey, they offer a smart visual cue to the potency of the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that lies beneath a car of subtle contours (and they’re easy to clean, too). There’s nothing brash or vulgar about this high-spec hatch and, while you couldn’t really describe it as a head-turner, the lack of extravagance only makes it more appealing – much like its rival Volkswagen Golf GTI, in fact. These cars prove you don’t always have to shout to be heard.

A-Class class continues inside, with the dark interior finished in Artico man-made leather and Dynamic microfibre upholstery. The sporty seats are firm but posture-positive over distance. The controls, via impressive twin-10.25in wide-vision screens, are clear and natural to use – although a good 10 minutes were required for familiarity on my first acquaintance.

The cross-country trip was a well-trodden mid-week excursion to the Williams Formula 1 team for a forthcoming story. But rather than setting off on my usual motorway autopilot, I used this excursion to test the sat-nav via an alternative route on (to me) unfamiliar A-roads.

Good decision. In light mid-morning traffic, the A250 proved an engaging companion, picking up pertly from junctions and roundabouts and cruising with ease along the straight bits. There’s nothing better than getting out on the road when you’re usually sat behind a desk.

In the odd queue at traffic lights, I quickly learned the advantage of the gear selector on the right of the steering column. Pressing in for Park when stationary saved both idling emissions and the effort of placing my right foot on the brake, then flicking down for Drive immediately roused the stop-start function into a smooth and easy motion. Great ergonomics, exactly as you’d expect.