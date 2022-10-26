Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²

Mercedes-Benz says the G63 4x4² has undergone all the various tests of other existing Mercedes G-Class models, including dynamic development at the Nürburgring circuit in Germany and an arduous programme on the Schoeckl trail near Graz in Austria, where prototypes were run up and down the demanding 5.6km trail 300 times before the new super-SUV was signed off for production.

The G63 4x4² is where Mercedes-Benz’s traditional off-roader frees itself of all semblance of decorum and takes an unapologetic turn towards the extreme.

The new super-SUV has been developed by a dedicated team of G-Class engineers in close co-operation with their colleagues from the Mercedes-AMG performance car division and its traditional military-grade appearance, powerful V8 petrol engine, trick portal axles and huge ground clearance combine to set it apart from just about every other new car on the road. And off road, for that matter.

This successor to the Mercedes G500 4x4² is based on the latest Mercedes G63 4Matic, alongside which the G63 4x4² is produced at Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. It exists, according to Emmerich Schiller, CEO of Mercedes-Benz’s newly created G-Class sub-brand, due to the unexpectedly high demand for its predecessor, launched in 2015.

“We developed the G500 4x4² around an original sales projection of 150 worldwide. But such was the demand, we ended up producing over 2000. It was a huge success and the catalyst for the G63 4x4²,” he says.

It is hard to overlook the G63 4x4². And not just because of the vivid colours in which it is offered. The colossal ground clearance is the key design signature, helping to make the new Mercedes-AMG model 286mm higher the G63 4Matic. In combination with giant, 9.5in-wide, 22in wheels shod with 325/55 R22 Pirelli Scorpion tyres as standard, this gives it a great amount of presence.

Love it or loathe it, there’s no denying the big off-roader’s visual impact.

To look at, it has as much in common with a monster truck as it does with the standard G63 4Matic. Carbonfibre is used for the wheel-arch extensions, spare wheel cover, along the wings and doors and within the roof-mounted spoiler positioned above the windscreen. Buyers can specify an optional roof rack with its own uniquely styled roof spoiler, integrated LED driving lights and a load rating of up to 90kg as well as a rear-mounted ladder.