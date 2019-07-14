Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X 2.0 2019 review

From £20,3708
By making a petrol work more like a diesel, can the Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X show there’s still life in the internal combustion engine?

The new 3 is a polished, premium product. Mazda's unique new engine is still unproven, but the first signs are promising

Alan Taylor-Jones
14 July 2019

What is it?

This may look like a humble, if rather stylish hatchback, but there’s more to the Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X than meets the eye. Look under its bonnet and you’ll see, well, an awful lot of plastic actually. That’s because its 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is enclosed in a ‘capsule’ to promote a faster warm-up that improves efficiency.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, the really clever stuff involves what Mazda calls SPCCI or spark controlled compression ignition. Under light loads, a very lean fuel and air mixture is pushed into the cylinder under a diesel-like 16.3:1 compression ratio on the intake stroke. As the piston squishes everything, a small amount of a richer mixture is squirted near to the spark plug. Igniting this instantly raises pressure so the leaner mixture also ignites, burning cleaner and more efficiently. However, put your foot down and it operates like a regular petrol engine, at least, that’s the theory.

To further improve efficiency, there’s also a 24v mild hybrid system that uses a combined starter/generator to harvest energy when you’re slowing down. This can then be used to assist the engine when accelerating from a standstill, for instance. The end result is 178bhp without the use of a turbo, emissions from just 100g/km and official fuel economy of 51.4mpg. That’s rather impressive.

Those figures are for the six-speed manual with front wheel drive on 16in wheels. Four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox are optional, while higher trims receive 18in wheels. Naturally, all these items make the 3 less efficient, with emissions rising to as high as 125g/km.

What's it like?

Arguably the most impressive thing about the Skyactiv-X engine is just how normal it feels. Hit the start button and it doesn’t sound or feel any different to the regular petrol engine. However, accelerate past 1500rpm and there is a gritty edge, almost like you're hearing a diesel car next to you accelerating. Push it beyond 4500rpm and bizarrely it goes back to sounding like a slightly gruff petrol engine. It is however much smoother and quieter than diesel and the start stop system works almost imperceptibly.

There might be a diesel edge to some of the soundtrack, but there’s no surge of power from low in the rev range, it feels just like a naturally aspirated petrol engine despite the soundtrack. Rather than peak torque coming in at around 1500rpm as we’ve come to expect from modern turbocharged engines – including petrols – it needs to reach 3000rpm before its modest 165lb ft is unleashed. 

Peak power comes at a fairly high 6000rpm although the engine will rev to nearly 7000. As it does start to feel a little breathless at high engine speeds, you won’t be exploring the redline regularly. Even so you’ll still be stirring the six-speed manual gearbox more than in turbocharged rivals, although that’s no hardship. A short, positive and pleasingly mechanical shift makes changing gear an experience to enjoy. Once stoked, performance isn’t bad with 0-62mph taking a reasonable 8.2sec.

Other than that, it’s business as usual for the Mazda 3. The steering is precise with a pleasant weighting that builds predictably with speed and cornering force. It might not be quite as quick as in some rivals, but it allows you to guide the 3 from corner to corner in a satisfying manner. 

There’s little body roll even when pressing on, helping it feel agile in quick direction changes. It might not have quite as much front-end bite as a Ford Focus, but it’s still enjoyable to drive within the limits of grip.

This driver appeal does come at the expense of ride comfort. It’s by no means uncomfortable and has far better body control than the Skoda Scala, but you do feel it patter over crumbling road surfaces. That’s partially down to the simple torsion beam rear suspension – there’s no independent rear end, at least for the front-wheel drive cars.

Apart from a screen on the infotainment system that shows how often you're in SPCCI mode (Mazda reckons 80% of the time, a figure we’d be inclined to believe), the interior is no different from any other Mazda 3. We’re not complaining, though, the material quality is truly impressive, feeling distinctly premium.

Not only is there heavy use of soft touch plastic and convincing-looking leatherette, everything feels well screwed together and built to last. That impression is helped by switches, knobs and stalks that work with a pleasing precision.

Infotainment is taken care of by an 8.8in screen mounted high on the dashboard so the driver doesn’t have to look far from the road. It’s controlled by an iDrive-style rotary dial between the seats and impresses with its responsiveness, the quality of its graphics and simplicity of its menus. There are even handy shortcut buttons around the dial, too. Meanwhile, the instruments are partially digital but lack the configurability of Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. A standard head up display makes up for this somewhat, though.

Front seat passengers might be able to stretch out comfortably, but rear leg and head room will be tight for those over six feet tall. Small rear windows and thick rear pillars don’t help this feeling of claustrophobia. Boot space is a little below average, but you can still fit six carry-on suitcases back there.

Should I buy one?

Even with the normal and relatively weedy 2.0-litre petrol and 1.8-litre diesel, the Mazda 3 is a highly recommendable hatch. Unsurprisingly then, with a little more fire in its belly courtesy of the Skyactiv-X engine, there's even more reason to pick one as your next family hatch. Some may bemoan the low torque figure achieved at relatively high revs, but you can't argue with the outright performance and those emissions and economy figures.

Pricing is yet to be released, but early indications suggest it should be slightly cheaper than the diesel and will cost less in BIK tax should you be a company car driver. If that price remains palatable, the Skyactiv-X is the best engine for the 3 unless you’re covering mega-miles, in which case the diesel’s even better economy is hard to ignore. With Mazda already saying there’s more to come from Skyactiv-X, we’ll be keeping a close eye on developments.

Mazda 3 Skyactiv-X 2.0 specification

Where Frankfurt, Germany Price £226,000 (est) On sale October Engine 4cyl, 1998cc, petrol Power 178bhp at 6000rpm Torque 165lb ft at 3000rpm Gearbox 6-spd manual Kerb weight 1486kg Top speed 134mph 0-62mph 8.2sec Fuel economy 48.7mpg CO2 WLTP data TBC Rivals Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus

