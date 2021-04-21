Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

The revised SPCCI engine doesn’t change any of that. Just as we discovered in the related CX-30 crossover with the same revised powertrain, it’s a generally well-mannered four-cylinder - and here it’s now well capable of beating a real-world 50mpg on a longer run. It still doesn’t have the ‘who-needs-a-downshift?’ in-gear torque of a turbocharged motor when you’re overtaking on the motorway; but nor would you always really want it to, because some finely polished control weights, and the engine’s improved smoothness and linearity of response through the mid-range, make the car a pleasure to engage with. The slick, light, precise shift quality of the car’s six-speed manual gearbox is a particular highlight.

The hybrid system has been calibrated to cover for the little interruptions and fluctuations to the delivery of torque that result when the engine’s switching between lean compression-ignition running and normal stoichiometric combustion - and it manages that well. There’s just the merest hint of a rough edge to the engine note under light loads to tell you that you’re in SPCCI mode, but anyone who wasn’t listening out for it would be hard pressed to notice. It’s a shame that the crank doesn’t spin a touch more freely at high revs, but there’s good mid-range drivability here, so you needn’t work the engine beyond 4500rpm too often if you don’t want to.

Medium-firm suspension gives the 3 a slightly terse- and clipped-feeling ride over an uneven country road, but typically it’s fluent and seldom agitated or restless. It’s supple and comfortable around town and on the motorway, too, with rougher and more abrasive surfaces bringing just a little bit of a hollow, resonant roar out of the chassis now and again.

There’s a tautness and agility about the 3’s handling that few could fail to notice, but it doesn’t really come at any cost. Steering is predictable, linear and reassuringly well-weighted, so the car is easy to place and intuitive to guide through a corner; it’s eager without being at all imposing. The car rolls as it grips, just as you expect it to, and has well-judged damping and anti-roll bar settings that seem to work just as harmoniously on a heavily crowned B-road as they do around a tight roundabout.

On the inside, the cabin of our GT Sport test car had a slightly monotone but upmarket ambience, and a level of perceived quality to easily stand comparison with premium-brand contenders.