Kia Xceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 2020 UK review

From £19,9757
The entry-level Xceed asks for very few compromises even if it’s far from a memorable car to drive
Mark Tisshaw
by Mark Tisshaw
10 June 2020

What is it?

Some car makers can be reluctant to show a car in its purest form, in case all those nice options and all that extra power masks a car that lets you know you’ve skimped.

Not so Kia, which has long had a habit of making even its entry-level models well equipped, with no sense of ‘here’s what you could have one’. That becomes even more important than usual in this entry-level version of the Xceed, which follows our road test late last year that struggled to comfortably wear its near £30,000 price tag despite its pleasing dynamics and looks.

Take nearly a third off that price and you arrive at this Xceed, powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged triple rather than the 1.4-litre four-cylinder unit of our road test car, and with a six-speed manual rather than that car’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

It’s in the entry-level 2 trim, as opposed to the fully-loaded First Edition, although the latter spec of our road test car has been the biggest-seller to date with the Xceed’s early adopters buying privately, in time that status expected to cede (boom boom) to the one we’re testing here. A fleet-friendly 1.6-litre diesel is also offered.

What's it like?

Adequate is a word to describe so much of this particular Xceed. The performance is just that from the 1.0-litre engine, the low-end torque both the saviour and star turn to stop it becoming all rather sluggish in getting up to speed.

Once up to speed it is a quiet, refined engine at least, albeit one where even at a cruise that word adequate returns in describing the economy. It sits in the mid-high 30s, and some way off the official claimed figure of 45.6mpg. Downsizing the engine doesn’t mean downsizing the fuel bills here.

Yet the pleasing dynamic traits of the higher-speed model are felt in this entry-level car. The steering is accurate with a nice weight and the handling predictable if lacking any real driver involvement. The higher-spec car on bigger alloys suffered with a poor low-speed ride, but it’s improved on the 16s of our test car, with the composed high-speed ride a feature of both.

You don’t feel you’ve overly skimped in the interior, too. The interior is nicely designed and of a good perceived quality, with excellent equipment levels even in this trim level. There are physical controls for the important bits like the climate control, and an 8in touchscreen for the rest with Apple Carplay/Android Auto functionality. There are even bits like a reversing camera, and the generosity extends outside the cabin with lots of active safety tech and LED lights front and rear.

Should I buy one?

Despite its shortcomings, this Xceed still feels a car much more comfortable in its skin than the fully-loaded example. It’s nicely equipped with competent dynamics, and it’s only the engine’s performance that asks you to compromise.

Like the Ceed hatchback on which it is based, the nicely-styled Xceed is a car that gets so much right, and deserves success as well as your consideration.  

Kia Xceed 1.0 T-GDI 2 specification

Where Surrey, UK Price £20,795 On sale now Engine 998cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol Power 118bhp at 6000rpm Torque 127lb ft at 1500-4000rpm Gearbox 6-spd manual Kerb weight 1332kg Top speed 115mph 0-62mph 10.9sec Fuel economy 45.6mpg CO2 124g/km Rivals Ford Focus Active, Skoda Karoq Scout 

