Kia Xceed 1.0 T-GDi 2 2020 UK review

Some car makers can be reluctant to show a car in its purest form, in case all those nice options and all that extra power masks a car that lets you know you’ve skimped.

Not so Kia, which has long had a habit of making even its entry-level models well equipped, with no sense of ‘here’s what you could have one’. That becomes even more important than usual in this entry-level version of the Xceed, which follows our road test late last year that struggled to comfortably wear its near £30,000 price tag despite its pleasing dynamics and looks.

Take nearly a third off that price and you arrive at this Xceed, powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged triple rather than the 1.4-litre four-cylinder unit of our road test car, and with a six-speed manual rather than that car’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

It’s in the entry-level 2 trim, as opposed to the fully-loaded First Edition, although the latter spec of our road test car has been the biggest-seller to date with the Xceed’s early adopters buying privately, in time that status expected to cede (boom boom) to the one we’re testing here. A fleet-friendly 1.6-litre diesel is also offered.