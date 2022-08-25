Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive

8
This softer-looking version of the lauded electric SUV is also the cheapest. Is it the pick of the range?
by Piers Ward
25 August 2022

The Kia EV6 certainly hasn’t been short of plaudits since it arrived in 2021. But as ever with these things, those have all been in the toppier specs, sometimes with a bigger power output. What about in the (relatively) bargain basement version?

That’s what this EV6 Air is. At £44,195, it’s three grand cheaper than the next one up (the 226bhp GT-Line) and a whopping £11,900 less than the top spec GT-Line S with 321bhp. Or, if you take the EV6 range to the extremes, £17,400 cheaper than the EV6 GT. If nothing else, it demonstrates that in the electric era, there are myriad ways to spend your cash even once you’ve decided which car you want.

The key question, then, is whether the Air feels like the poor relation. Forgive the spec deep dive, but it’s important to work out where the sweet spot sits with the EV6 range. As standard, you’re not going to feel short-changed, because it gets decent-looking alloy wheels, LED headlights, the same-size dashboard screens as the GT-Line and GT-Line S, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and rear parking sensors.

Obviously the GT-Line gets more kit (the key items being electric seats, adaptive headlights and front parking sensors), but if it were my £3000, I’m sure those additions would be worth it.

As ever, though, there are further nuances. A heat pump isn’t even available as an option on the Air, while the GT-Line also gets vehicle-to-load functionality as standard. If you want to use your EV6 more to plug in laptops or power your home, you will need the upgrade.

In terms of quality, there are no issues. Long gone are the days of fake-feeling leather in Korean cars, and with no blanked-off switches (one advantage of touchscreens), the Air feels as quality a product as higher-spec EV6s. 

Against rivals like the Skoda Enyaq iV and Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Air remains just as compelling as its siblings. The Air is only available with the lower-powered single-motor powertrain, but the battery size remains the same across the range, so you don’t gain any range by opting for the dual-motor 321bhp car. In fact, at 328 miles claimed (and 280 miles real-world), the Air is the longest-legged EV6.

Ride comfort is good, while pace from the rear-mounted motor is more than enough. As with a lot of these electric cars, the 0-62mph time doesn’t reflect how accessible the performance is. In 500 miles, I never once felt like I needed more power.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia EV6 Air 2022 front quarter tracking
Kia EV6 Air is a whopping £11,900 cheaper than the top-spec GT-Line S with 321bhp
Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive
Kia EV6 Air 77.4kWh 2022 UK drive
Mazda CX 60 Takumi dynamic lead
Mazda CX-60 PHEV 2022 review
Mazda CX-60 PHEV 2022 review
Genesis GV80 2022 front quarter tracking
Turbocharged 2.5-litre four-pot in this GV80 makes 300bhp
Genesis GV80 2.5T Luxury 2022 UK review
Genesis GV80 2.5T Luxury 2022 UK review
Alfa Romeo Tonale FD 19 1600x1067 9a6dc460 3441 4ded b8b2 bd38b00bd93c
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive
Vauxhall Astra Ultimate 519703
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

And that’s largely the same for the Air overall: less is more.

Advertisement
Add a comment…