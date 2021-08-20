Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDi N Line 2021 UK review

'Something-Line’ versions of cars – think AMG Line, RS Line, S line, R-Line etc – can be somewhat cynical exercises. Add uncomfortable suspension, bigger wheels, a bodykit, some Alcantara inside and a chunk of money to the price. Job done.

Yet they are often a good money-spinner, especially when the performance brand the ‘line’ is derived from has some cachet – hence why a BMW that isn't an M Sport is a rare sight these days. Enter Hyundai N. It’s still far from BMW M, but the i30 N was very well received, and the recent i20 N even more so, so you can’t blame them for wanting to ride that wave.

For the i20 N Line, they’ve certainly gone all out on the styling. You have to look twice to be able to tell it apart from an i20 N. The biggest differences are the wheels, which are an inch smaller, and the exhaust, which has two round tips instead of the bisected oval on the real thing. Inside, the cloth sport seats aren’t quite as serious as the i20 N’s buckets, and the steering wheel is missing the two N buttons to select your favourite drive mode.

Under the bonnet, the differences are a bit bigger. The i20 N Line always comes with the mild-hybrid 118bhp three-cylinder engine, but that engine is available with N Line only and starts from £22,395. It comes with either a standard-fit six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch that costs £1250 extra.

Our test car had the manual and it’s worth mentioning because Hyundai calls it an iMT, for Intelligent Manual Transmission. The intelligent part of it is the clutch. Although there is a clutch pedal, it doesn’t directly control the clutch. Instead, a sensor sends the clutch position to an actuator, which then opens and closes the clutch. The benefit is that the mild-hybrid system can declutch and shut off the engine when coasting to a stop.