The GBS (Great British Sports Cars) Zero is among a number of Caterham Seven-alike models whose existence the original maker has learnt to tolerate during the past few decades.
The first of those (the original unoriginal?) was a Westfield that looked so much like a 7 that Caterham litigated it into it having a slightly different appearance, and every 7-but-not-7 has been a variation on the theme since; familiar but somehow not at the same time, like seeing a mate who’s been clean shaven for 30 years suddenly appear with a beard.
The Zero is GBS’s take on the minimal two-seat, front engine, rear drive roadster. We haven’t driven a GBS for more than a decade and there’ll be a huge difference between the model we tested then, and this one, which has more than 200bhp and is more accommodating than a Caterham.