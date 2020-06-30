Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider 2020 UK review

Certainly, the turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine, which has won so many awards that Ferrari even named the car after it, makes sufficient power and torque – up to 568lb ft – that at any speed, in any gear, it has response to spare. On the road, anyway.

That’s where most F8s, Tributo or Spider, will spend their time. So for all of the complexities and capabilities of a car like this, it’s important that this is where they feel good. Yes, the diddy manettino on the steering wheel can be switched through to ‘Race’ or even ‘everything off’ and the traction control talks to the e-differential, which talks to the ABS and the side-slip control to make the F8 an absolute tyre-smoking, hero-making precision machine on a race track.

But most of the time, we’re not at one. And that, for me, is where Ferrari gets things right. Roof up, roof down, 30mph, 70mph, doesn’t matter: the F8 oozes class. It rides deftly but can ride better still with the push of a button; the steering’s quick but not nervous. A McLaren does both of these better, but the Ferrari has, for me, a more joyful attitude to life.

With an electronically controlled differential, sweeter gearshift and more responsive, better-sounding engine, it’s a more indulgent sports car. It’s more playful, more willing to tighten its respective rear-wheel speeds and let you drive it on the throttle. I doubt it’s as fast as a 720S along a given road or around a track but, honestly, who’s counting?

I also prefer it inside. A carbon tub with strength in the sills is great for rigidity (and creating tremendous road roar) but the F8 has a still focused but more relaxed cabin; easier to enter and exit and airier of feel. I’m still no great fan of the over-square, over-complex steering wheel or that you can’t pull it far enough towards you, but you can see the wing tops to help place the F8 – 1979mm wide – and gauge the extremities. Unlike a McLaren or Lamborghini Huracán, there’s no nose lift option, but although I don’t have the numbers, the F8 seems to need one less.