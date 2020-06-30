Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider 2020 UK review

What is it?
Just the road. No race track, no test track, no airfield; just the road and an open-top 710bhp supercar with the instruction to keep the roof open. Or, if it’s raining, keep the roof open but go faster.
Seriously, with this shiny head? The downside of not looking like Dave Lee Travis if the barber is closed for three months is that I can’t have the roof open for long on a day like this.
But trying open-top driving for a while reveals something about the new Ferrari F8 Spider, the convertible version of the F8 Tributo: I don’t think it’s quite as rigid as an equivalent McLaren (which at the time of writing is a McLaren 720S Spider, but might be a new version or special edition by the time you read this).
The F8 Spider has, like the coupé variant, a largely aluminium platform. (The McLaren has a carbonfibre tub.) And when you lower the hood, which takes 14 seconds and can be operated at up to 28mph, some of the rigidity drops, and you can occasionally feel a slight shimmy over big bumps. Nothing serious, but just noticeable. With the roof up, it goes away
jason_recliner
Eff Yeah
It's a bright yellow Ferrari. Might as well have the roofless one.
