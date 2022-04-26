Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

The Dacia Duster is the ultimate example of the Romanian firm's ability to tap into relevant market segments with affordable, practical cars.

Launched in 2018, it was updated last year with a sharper design, better efficiency and a spruced-up interior. Now Dacia has added the crème de la crème of Dusters: the Extreme SE.

This plays to its desire to be seen as an outdoorsy, adventure brand. Plus, not many customers opt for the base trim, so Dacia believes it makes sense to feed the upper end of the Duster market, adding a specification based on its highest trim level, Prestige.

The special edition receives 17in black alloy wheels, exclusive Urban Grey paint and grey and orange detailing on the door mirrors, front grille and roof bars. Inside, the orange theme continues on the vents, centre console, stitching and more.

The engines remain the same: here we’re testing the mid-range 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol with a manual gearbox.