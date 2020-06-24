Dacia Duster Bi-fuel 2020 UK review

What is it?
It has long been a minority fuel in the UK, but liquid petroleum gas (LPG) continues to do well on the continent. So well for Dacia, in fact, that one in every three cars it sells in Italy can run on the stuff.
Now it’s hoping to repeat that enthusiasm here by offering dual-fuel across its entire line-up – and in doing so becoming your sole choice for UK-registered, factory-fit LPG cars.
Every Bi-Fuel model uses the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired to a give-speed manual transmission. The LPG system replaces the spare wheel, and adds around 35kg to the weight of the car, while promising an 11% reduction in CO2 and NOx emissions compared to an equivalent petrol model.
Dacia expects the combination to prove popular with its value-minded customers, with a potential £1650 in fuel savings over the length of a typical PCP deal.
We’re no strangers to LPG here at Autocar, having previously run a Dutch-registered left-hand drive Sandero Stepway on our long-term fleet, but in today’s post-dieselgate era, reduced emissions and lower fuel bills without the costs associated with hybrids and EVs have an undeniable appeal.
