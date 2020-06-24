Dacia Duster Bi-fuel 2020 UK review

The sole giveaway inside the cabin is a button to the right of the steering column which lets you switch between fuels. LEDs show how much LPG is left, and which fuel is currently being used. The fuel indicator on the dashboard is dedicated to the petrol tank, so there’s no confusion over which tank needs filling.

Swapping between the two fuels is smooth and instantaneous, with torque arriving slightly earlier when running on LPG, but not so much that you’ll need to adjust how you overtake or exit slip roads depending on what you’re burning at the time. The 1.0-litre engine is still fairly lifeless throughout the rev range, though, taking its sweet time to reach motorway speeds.

The reward is economy, and even with an LPG touring figure that hovers in the mid-thirties being some 8mpg less than when running on petrol, the combined range of both tanks is more than 600 miles. The UK has around 1400 LPG fuel stations now, so there’s less restriction than with hydrogen, but realistically you still need to plan your refills more carefully than with petrol or diesel.

Actually filling the tank takes a minute or two longer than with petrol or diesel, as you have to attach an adaptor to the pump nozzle. The pressurised nature of LPG means you can expect some blowback when you disconnect the pump, too, but it’ll only surprise you once.

The drawbacks of a Bi-Fuel Duster? You lose out on a spare wheel, and you won’t be allowed to drive onto the Channel Tunnel. There’s also no four-wheel drive option, but that’s about it. As it’s a factory-fit system you get the same warranty as any other Dacia, and the extra weight does little to diminish the Duster’s relaxed ride.